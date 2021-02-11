Road closed as car crashes off St Andrews road and lands in burn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A driver had a lucky escape after a car crashed off a St Andrews street before landing on its roof in a burn.

Police were called to the incident on Kinnessburn Road on Thursday at about 11.50am.

© Supplied by Margaret Jack

Nobody was injured in the crash.

It is the second dramatic incident at the Kinness Burn in St Andrews this year.

The road has been closed and the car is due to be recovered.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.50am on Thursday, February 11, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Kinnessburn Road in St Andrews.

“The road has been closed. No one was injured in the incident and uplift of the vehicle has been arranged.”

Gosh, just a few weeks after a car skidded across Kinnessburn Road and ended up in the Kinness Burn in #StAndrews, yet another car has taken the plunge. Must have been very frightening experience. Hope all ok (pics c/o St A Photo Corner) pic.twitter.com/gfq75tGy2Q — Michael Alexander (@C_MAlexander) February 11, 2021

Second crash at Kinness Burn this year

It is the second incident involving a car crashing into the Kinness Burn this year.

On Thursday, January 7 a BMW was left balancing over the watercourse after smashing through the barriers on Kinnessburn Road.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred following a spell of cold weather.

It comes just days after the watercourse was labelled the “Irn Bru Burn”, drawing comparisons to Willy Wonka’s chocolate river, after contamination turned it orange.