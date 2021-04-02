Fire and police crews investigate blaze in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fire crews were scrambled to a block of flats in Fife after a blaze broke out on Friday morning.

The incident started at a property in Randolph Street in Buckhaven shortly after 7.30am.

Two crews were sent to tackle the blaze.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 7.49am on Friday April 2 to a fire at flats in Randolph Street in Buckhaven.

“Two fire appliances from Kirkcaldy fire station were mobilised to bring the fire under control.”

Police and fire investigation officers are understood to be at the scene as inquiries into how the blaze started continue.

‘The emergency services arrived at about 7.30am’

The fire occurred in a ground floor flat in of a three storey tenement block in Randolph Street.

One resident said there was a smell of smoke at around 6.30am but no visible fire.

She added: “My partner woke up at around 6.30am and could smell smoke but didn’t know where it was coming from.

“In fact we only knew that it was knew it was this block when the two fire engines arrived just after 7.30am.

“The flat is occupied by a disabled man who we saw about coming and going from time to time.”

Police remain on the scene

A police presence remains on the street and white suited fire investigation officers have been seen entering and leaving the property all day.

The rear of the block also remains cordoned off as the investigation continues into the incident.

Officers have also conducted house to house inquiries with residents living in adjacent properties.