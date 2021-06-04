45 affordable homes planned for new estate in Fife village

Fife Council has been asked to consider planning proposals for 45 new affordable homes in Leslie, Fife.

Campion Homes have sought permission for the new estate in land currently owned by Kingdom Housing Association.

Part of the land would be developed to meet “unmet housing demand”, the developers said, with 45 homes created.

The land is located in the Lomond Hills landscape area and is a local beauty spot, but developers say they are confident a “sensitive development” can be built which does not adversely impact local landscapes.

Resident consultation

Notice boards will be placed in the Leslie area by June 14, with community consultation sessions set up with locals to seek their views on the proposals.

Residents will also be asked for their views on how parts of the site could be used for open spaces.

Currently, the field is home to a number of grazing horses and it is unclear if they would be offered alternative space.

Developers said: “One objective of this consultation exercise is to provide the local community information on the proposals and why we believe these are appropriate for the Kinross Road site.

“Importantly, it is also intended to take feedback from the community on these proposals and ideas on how they could make best use of the site including how the northern parts of the site can be best used for non-residential uses.”

Councillors will eventually be asked to approve full planning permission for the development following community consultation.

Completed homes would be operated by Kingdom Housing Association, who provide affordable homes for social and mid-market rent.

Campion Homes are currently building a separate development in Glenrothes, also on behalf of Kingdom Housing Association.

Further new homes planned

85 affordable homes for social rent are currently under construction at the former Tullis Russell paper mill site in Glenrothes.

Speaking about that development, Kingdom Group chief executive Bill Banks said: “This exciting new development of affordable properties for social rent in Glenrothes provides residents with homes which are not only safe and secure but also highly energy efficient.

“One of Kingdom’s strategic objectives is our commitment to sustainability and all of the new homes will benefit from low carbon heating and solar photovoltaic panels and public electric vehicle charging points will be provided.”

He added: “I’m delighted that the development at the former Tullis Russel paper mill site allows us to continue working collaboratively with Fife Council, Campion Homes, Advance Construction and Oliver & Robb Architects to help meet the current housing needs in the area.”