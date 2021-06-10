VIDEO: Fife driver’s lucky escape after scrambling from blazing car

A Fife man had a lucky escape after being forced to scramble free when his car burst into flames.

Chris Davidson was travelling from Glenrothes to his home in Kelty on Wednesday evening when he was suddenly confronted with thick black smoke coming from underneath the dashboard of his Volkswagen Passat.

Moments later the instrument panel and steering column burst into flames, forcing the 38-year-old father-of-two to abandon the car on a country lane close to Glenrothes Airport.

Having scrambled free and raised the alarm, Chris could do nothing other than watch as the car was destroyed by the blaze.

Chris described hearing a “popping sound” just before smoke filled the vehicle and the flames appeared.

He said: “It was similar to the sound of someone popping a crisp packet and then the thick black acrid smoke suddenly started coming from the instrument cluster.

“Within seconds flames then came up from around the steering wheel licking my hands and legs as if the smoke had caught fire.

Shock

“I was in total shock but managed to pull the car over and dived out as the dashboard was alight.

“Luckily I wasn’t injured by the fire and was helpless watching on in disbelief as the flames engulfed the inside of the car.

“The fire crew then arrived and set about putting out the fire.

“However, the car has been destroyed and is a total write-off.”

Emergency response

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 8.12pm on June 9 to a vehicle alight on a road close to the approach of Glenrothes Airport.

“One appliance was despatched from nearby Glenrothes station and on arrival found the vehicle to be well alight.

“Officers used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.”

The self employed engineering fabricator now says he has been left in limbo without a vehicle which he needs to get to work and is essential in his role as carer for his wife.

Vehicle destroyed

“I’m still in shock as to how quickly the whole thing developed and suppose I have to be thankful that I wasn’t injured or even worse,” Chris said.

“The car is, however, completely destroyed with the interior totally burnt away on the doors, dashboard and windscreen.

“And now I’ve been told that despite being fully insured, a detail in small print says the damage may not yet even be covered, which would be disaster.”