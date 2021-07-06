Wednesday, July 7th 2021 Show Links
Residents evacuated and road closed after fire at Kirkcaldy flats

By Neil Henderson
July 6 2021, 9.22am Updated: July 6 2021, 6.02pm
Three fire crews called to tackle blaze at a block of flats in Kirkcaldy.

Residents were evacuated after fire broke out in a block of flats in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday morning.

The blaze started in one of the flats at St Clair Street in the Fife town shortly before 8am.

Police set up a local diversion for traffic after the closure of one of Kirkcaldy’s busiest routes.

Three fire appliances, two from nearby Kirkcaldy station, as well as a third from Methil were despatched to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We were alerted to a fire with a property at a block of six flats near to St Clair Street at 7.53am on Tuesday, July 6.

“Three appliances were sent, two from Kirkcaldy and one from Methil station and are continuing at the scene.

“The fire originated from within one of the properties within the block of six flats.

“The fire was extinguished a short time later.

“There are no reported injuries from the incident.”

