St Andrews cancer survivor, 9, raises over £600 for charity

A nine-year-old cancer survivor from St Andrews has raised over £600 for charity at her local shop’s grand opening event.

Madison Martin, from St Andrews, was asked to cut the ribbon at the grand opening of her local shop to raise money for her chosen charity.

At the age of three, Madison was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma cancer.

After years of intensive radiotherapy and immunotherapy treatment, Madison is now in remission and hoping to get the all clear next year.

Madison’s mum, Samantha Kirk, described her daughter as “some miracle”.

On Saturday, the nine-year-old opened her local shop on Sandyhill road in St Andrews, a newly refurbished Costcutters store.

Madison decided to raise money during the grand opening for the Team Jak Foundation, as a thank you for all their support throughout her cancer treatment.

Shop owner pledged to match funds

Owner of the store, Anila Anwar, promised to match the funds raised on the day for Madison’s charity of choice.

Donations on the day raised £318, pushing funds up to a total of £636 after Anila’s promise to double donations.

The event included giveaways and goody bags for customers, with face painting and entertainment included for children.

Team Jak Foundation

The Team Jak Foundation provides support to children and young people who have cancer.

The charity, also known as Jak’s Den, aim to give support to families throughout and after treatment.

Madison’s mum Samantha said that the pair both thought of the Team Jak Foundation straight away when asked which charity they wanted to raise money for.

Samantha said: “They’ve been amazing, absolutely.

“We wanted to give something back so when they asked Madison to cut the ribbon for the shop straight away I thought of them.”

Store owner Anila said: “The opening just felt like the perfect opportunity to help raise the profile of Team Jack Foundation and Jak’s Den.

“It will also help generate some much-needed funds that can be used to help other children battling life-limiting illnesses.

“We’re really pleased that Madison agreed to be our guest of honour.”

Mum, Samantha, said that her and Madison are regulars to the Costcutter shop and were really touched to be included in it’s grand new opening.

Samantha said: “We’re quite a close community so we always pop in.

“When they messaged to ask Madison if she wanted to cut the ribbon, straight away she said yes.”

Allison Barr, who runs the Team Jak Foundation, said the charity were “absolutely honoured” that they were able to help families like Madison’s.

Allison said: “We feel that we’re here for children at whatever point of their journey they’re on.

“Whether they’ve just been diagnosed, whether they’re part-way through.

“Some kids come to us when they’re finished their treatment but they’re left with psychological or physical effect from treatment.

“Sadly we have a big group of families through the children who haven’t made it as well and we support them through bereavement support.

“It’s just an absolute honour and privilege to be able to do that and know that hopefully we’re making a tiny wee difference in their time of trouble.”