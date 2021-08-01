Mossmorran demonstration marks the end of two-day climate protest

A demonstration at the gates of Mossmorran marked the culmination of a two-day climate protest on Sunday.

More than 100 people gathered outside the Fife petrochemical plant, operated by ExxonMobil and Shell, to call for its closure.

Locals living in the shadow of the Cowdenbeath site were joined by activists from across Scotland, who want to see moves towards a “just transition” to create green jobs for impacted workers.

The protest follows thousands of complaints about bouts of flaring at the plant, which causes light pollution and vibrations.

Neighbouring residents have reported health problems and say their houses shake during the flaring incidents.

Lochgelly woman Sheila Somerville said: “You can be lying in your bed at night and the whole house is vibrating.”

Mossmorran impact on communities

There was a large police presence as protesters marched to the Mossmorran site.

Chanting, singing and drumming signalled the start of the two-hour demo, which was organised by Climate Camp Scotland and included speakers activists and politicians.

Linda Holt from the Mossmorran Action Group said the plant’s impact was clear to see.

“People are reporting noise pollution, light pollution, sleep disturbance, migraines, skin rashes and lots of other problems,” she said,

“It’s effects can be felt as far away as Edinburgh and Perth and Kinross.

“One flaring event alone generated more than 1,400 complaints and as a result it is now one of the most monitored sites in Scotland.”

Labour councillor Mary Lockhart told the protesters that one of the main arguments against the plant’s closures focused on the loss of hundreds of jobs.

“They are highly skilled, well paid jobs in a community that lacks these types of jobs,” she said.

“What we’re keen to ensure happens is there is a just transition.

“Instead of people in Fife being dependent on skills that relate to the production of pollution caused by carbon, we’ll move towards an economy based on green renewable energies.”

Local campaigner Bryce Goodall added: “The Mossmorran Action Weekend has been truly incredible.

“We have united people from our community, from across Scotland and internationally in solidarity and support for climate justice.

“This weekend we listened to community concerns and skilled up our movement ready to mobilise further in achieving for the workers and communities around Mossmorran.

Exxon’s £140m investment

ExxonMobil has completed a £140 million to upgrade the site to make it more reliable and reduce the impacts of flaring.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said flaring must become the exception rather than the rule.

The work included the installation of a noise-reducing flare tip and a fully enclosed ground flare, which the company says will reduce the use of the elevated flare by 98%.

Exxon says it is committed to reducing emissions and that its investment will cut the impact on communities.

“In Scotland, we have signed a memorandum of understanding to participate in the Acorn CCS project, which plans to capture and store CO2 from gas terminals at St Fergus,” a spokesman said.

“Independent analysis stretching back over three decades from Sepa and Fife Council concludes there are no local air quality issues associated with operations at Mossmorran.

“Furthermore, we are committed to making our operations much quieter and less visible through significant investment, including a recently-completed £140m plant upgrade.

“The Mossmorran facility is integral to Scotland’s energy supply, meeting the needs of communities nationwide.”