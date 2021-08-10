Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Apology for Fred as figures show Fife Council answered less than half of repair line calls last week

By Claire Warrender
August 10 2021, 7.00am Updated: August 10 2021, 8.28am

A disabled Fife man has received an apology after Fife Council left him for nearly three weeks with an unfinished bathroom.

Fred Laing, from Kinglassie, had given up hope of ever getting through to a staff member on the phone in a bid to sort the problem.

He described the service he received as very poor as he repeatedly tried to speak to a human voice over several days.

The 67-year-old has had two strokes and a heart attack so had a wet room installed in his council house to replace his bathroom.

However, the work was left incomplete until we highlighted his distress.

Fred said he had become more and more frustrated and angry as he tried for up to 40 minutes at a time to get someone on the phone to ask what was going on.

“I feel like I’ve been left without a voice,” he said.

A worker finally turned up on Monday to fix holes round the bathroom door and a large hole in his bedroom wall, which was damaged during the installation.

The ceiling hasn’t been plastered.

The ceiling also still needs to be plastered.

“They were good workers but you shouldn’t be left this long without being told what’s going to be done,” said Fred.

He added: “I’ve phoned and phoned every day and I’ve hung on for 35 minutes at a time with no answer.”

Service manager Allan Barclay apologised for the service Mr Laing received.

“I’m really sorry that Mr Laing’s experience has been disappointing and we’ll do our best to rectify this,” he said.

“We are working in his house today to make sure all the repairs are completed as quickly as possible.”

Less than half of calls were answered

Meanwhile, Fred is far from the only one to fail to get an answer.

New figures have revealed just 47% of calls to Fife Council’s repairs line were answered last week.

And only 54% of people who called with queries to the general contact centre number received an answer.

Fife Council has issued a separate apology for the phone situation and pledged to bring in eight more staff over the next three weeks.

In addition some contact centre staff have been diverted to the repairs line to support colleagues there.

The figures that emerged over the weekend have prompted a call for an urgent report to be brought forward for scrutiny.

Liberal Democrat councillor Tim Brett, convener of the local authority’s finance scrutiny committee, branded the situation serious and said: “It clearly shows the council in a very poor light.”

Councillor Tim Brett.

Mr Brett said he had been aware of problems for several weeks.

The council’s contact centre staff were working from home throughout the pandemic and were also drafted in to make “test and protect” calls on behalf of the Scottish Government.

In addition, there is a backlog in housing repairs as the service was closed during lockdown.

“There has been an increase in demand but I’ve been concerned about the performance of the contact centre in previous years,” said Mr Brett.

“For many people, it’s still the way of contacting the council and this is pretty serious in my view.

“The problem is, it can’t be fixed quickly.”

He added: “I have asked if an urgent report can come before the scrutiny committee next Tuesday.”

