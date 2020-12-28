A9 blocked for more than three hours after lorry and car crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police were called to a crash on one of Perthshire’s busiest roads on Monday morning.

A lorry collided with a car towing a trailer on the A9 Perth to Inverness road, south of Dalwhinnie, at about 8.05am.

Both north and southbound traffic are said to have been affected as a result of the incident.

Nobody is said to have been injured in the crash, which took place near the border between Perthshire and the Highlands.

The A9 is said to have been blocked for more than three hours as a result of the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.05am on Monday, December 28, we received a report of a crash between a lorry and a car towing a trailer on the A9, south of Dalwhinnie.

“The road re-opened around 11am. There were no reports of injuries.”