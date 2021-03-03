Police probing vandalism at Perthshire primary school

Police are investigating vandalism at a Perthshire primary school.
Thugs shattered the window in the nursery classroom at Comrie Primary School over the weekend.
Officers are currently appealing for witnesses.
A solice spokesperson said: “Comrie Primary School was vandalised at the weekend between 5pm on Friday, February 26 and 8am on Monday, March 1.
“A window in the nursery classroom was broken.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, using incident number 1368 of March 1.
