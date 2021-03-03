Mother’s Day dine-at-home: If you can’t take your mum out, bring the celebration to her

Something went wrong - please try again later.

For Mother’s Day, treat that special maternal figure in your life with one of these delicious dine-at-home or afternoon tea experiences.

Mothering Sunday takes place next weekend and with everyone still in lockdown limbo, we wanted to make it as easy as possible for those eager to send their mum, or the maternal figure in their life, a tasty treat.

From extravagant afternoon teas to grazing brunch boxes, not to mention elaborate yet easy-to-cook dine-at-home boxes, we’ve got something to suit all tastes covering both sweet and savoury.

Whether you celebrate your mother, sister, granny, auntie, or friends on Mother’s Day next Sunday (March 14), be sure to raise a glass to the women in your life virtually this year.

If you have something special available for Mother’s Day and would like to be added to our list, please email foodanddrink@dctmedia.co.uk

Tayble Deli – Dundee

Dundee’s Tayble Deli has launched special afternoon tea boxes for Mother’s Day which include deli sandwiches, pork, red onion and fennel sausage rolls, cheese, onion and chive sausage rolls, a selection of traybakes, and plain and fruit scones with Tonka bean Chantilly cream and cranberry jam.

These delightful boxes are available through Itison and can be ordered by clicking here.

📣📣📣📣📣COMPETITION TIME📣📣📣📣📣We've just launched an exclusive Mothers Day Afternoon Tea offer on Itison. Boxes… Posted by Tayble Deli on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Fournos – Arbroath

Fournos are catering for sweet and savoury lovers on the special day by offering boxes including both for home delivery.

Included in the sweet box is a chocolate filo heart, two coconut macaroons, a fresh fruit tart, galaktoboureko and apple pie.

Featuring in the savoury box are pork and beef mince and onion, mushroom red pepper and red onion, spinach and feta and a new addition: ricotta, prosciutto, fig, honey and thyme.

Included is a ribbon and a notecard with your personalised message. Order by clicking here.

Kalimera!Mothers day is approaching fast and I have been busy at Fournos headquarters preparing something special for… Posted by Fournos – authentic Greek food on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Taypark House – Dundee

Taypark House in Dundee promises to deliver a lockdown treat to delight your mum

Delicious sandwiches, hot smoked salmon and a pork and fennel sausage roll are just a few of the savour treats, with mini rose cupcakes and elderflower and lemon drizzle sponge among the sweet delights.

To book please email bookings@tayparkhouse.co.uk, call them on 01382 643777, message them directly on Facebook or visit www.tayparkhouse.co.uk for more information.

🌷Mother's day 2021🌷Do you want to treat your mother this mother's day but are struggling to find the perfect lockdown… Posted by Taypark House on Monday, February 22, 2021

Smithies – Arbroath

If it is variety you are after for Mother’s Day, then Arbroath deli Smithies is the place for you.

They have put together a fantastic range of drink and food boxes containing combinations of the artisan products they stock for all budgets.

There is also the opportunity to make small additions to the offering for an additional cost. Order by popping into their shop in the town’s Keptie Street or by messaging them on their social media.

The WeeCOOK – Barry, by Carnoustie

As well as all their usual fare, The WeeCOOK is offering a special “secret” Mother’s Day menu and specials for the big day.

Choose from WeeCOOK roast beef with all the trimmings, cinco tapas “dia de la madre”, lobster and chips, king prawn linguine and an “epic” surf and turf box.

Collection and delivery slots are available, simply contact them through the menus section on their website.

We think Mums Rock! We’re here to help organise something hot, fresh & tasty for your mum this Mother’s Day…call our #Mums Rock helpline on 01382533671 pic.twitter.com/SU52DALr0x — WeeCOOK (@Wee_COOK) February 27, 2021

Pearly Crumbs – Fife

Fancy some delightful handmade cup cakes to brighten up mum’s day?

Pearly Crumbs have the answer with these beautiful creations which are available in boxes of six.

Simply send them a message on their Facebook page for details of how to order.

🌸 Mother's Day 2021 🌸Box of 6 Mother's Day cupcakesPerfect gift for a special mum, gran, nan or someone that is like a mum to you 🥰 £15 Taking pre-orders now Please DM for any enquiries x Posted by Pearly Crumbs on Sunday, February 28, 2021

The Party Duck – Dunfermline

In west Fife, Dunfermline’s Party Duck has a number of choices available for you to spool your mum.

Selections include breakfast/brunch boxes, full lunch and dinner menus and graze boxes to snack on.

View what’s available and order by clicking here.

MOTHERS DAY – Treat Mum or all the family to no shopping, cooking or clearing up. Choice of Breakfast/Brunch Boxes, Full… Posted by The Party Duck on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Newport – Newport

The Newport has a lovely menu that starts with treacle bread and cultured butter, beetroot and goat’s cheese tart.

Following is wild garlic and potato veloute or Black Isle herb crusted lamb rack, with white chocolate fondant to finish.

You can also add a three-cheese selection with house accompaniments.

You can order by calling 01382 541449 or by messaging the restaurant through its Facebook page.

Our Mother’s Day menu for @ Home is now live! Treat that special lady you value so much to a wonderful meal on us…. Posted by The Newport Restaurant on Friday, February 19, 2021

The Rookery – Carnoustie

The Rookery in Carnoustie has a few choices to help you celebrate in style, including roast sirloin, Angus pork belly and Arran smoked mac ‘n’ cheese.

Available for a variety of prices and combinations, some including a bottle of fizz, there are options for one, two or four diners – and all include three sumptuous courses.

You can easily order by going through the Mother’s Day Menu section on their website.

Sinclair’s Kitchen – Forfar

Sinclair’s Kitchen is offering the chance to give your mum breakfast in bed or treat her to an afternoon tea box this Mother’s Day.

Breakfast boxes include a breakfast bagel, selection of mini pastries and pancake with preserves, yoghurt granola pot, choc dipped strawberries with a mini prosecco and orange juice, while the afternoon tea boxes feature a selection of finger sandwiches, homemade savoury bites, scones, cakes and sweet treats with a mini prosecco.

You can easily order online through their website.

🌷🌷Mother's Day – 14th March🌷🌷Give Mum an extra special treat this Mother's Day with Breakfast in Bed or an Afternoon… Posted by Sinclair's Kitchen on Monday, February 22, 2021

Redcastle Gin partnership – Angus

Redcastle Gin have teamed up with The WeeCOOK to provide what they are hailing as the “ultimate Mother’s Day treat”.

They have paired their raspberry and pomegranate gin liqueur with pineapple juice and a guide to making French martini cocktail at home with 12 cocktail pies from the WeeCOOK.

And if that wasn’t enough, there are six Belgian truffles to finish off from Baked By Belle in Kirriemuir. Order on their website by clicking here.

63 Tay Street – Perth

You might not be able to get out, but 63 Tay Street will bring a special meal to you.

pea and coconut soup with a curried granola kicks it off before you will indulge yourself on a Stornoway black pudding bon-bon with a piccalilli dip.

Smoked paprika chicken, leeks, beans and sumac spaetzle is then followed by sticky toffee pudding with chocolate toffee sauce and coffee pouring cream.

You can order by logging on to their website here.

Gift your mum a special lunch to remember 🌷Available for collection only on Saturday 13th between 4 and 7 pm. Simply… Posted by 63 Tay Street on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Deans Restaurant – Perth

Deans Restaurant has put together a special three-course takeaway dinner menu to give your mum a treat.

To start you can choose between slow-cooked honey-glazed duck leg with poached egg, smoked waffle and asparagus, or grilled king prawn skewer, tempura squid, yuzu emulsion and teriyaki dip.

The mains are roast sirloin of beef with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, a veg medley and cauliflower cheese, or roast loin of pork with glazed belly, crackling, hasselback potatoes, cauliflower cheese and apple cider gravy.

Finish with lemon meringue pie or gingerbread sticky toffee pudding.

You can easily order by clicking here.

🍹 MOTHER’S DAY 🍹 We have put together a special 3 Course Mother’s Day Takeaway menu, £25 per person, which can be… Posted by Deans Restaurant on Monday, March 1, 2021

Nick Nairn’s – Bridge of Allan

Sweet potato and coconut broth starts the meal, followed by roast sirloin black Angus beef with roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, panache vegetables and red wine gravy.

To finish, there is sticky toffee pudding with salted caramel sauce.

Nick has a recommended wine, Rebel Canyon merlot 2018 and orders can be made by sending a direct message through their Facebook page.

Over in Bridge of Allan……Our Mothers Day menu is now available to order – what better way to spoil a special… Posted by Nick Nairn on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Italba Dining – Comrie

Comrie-based Italba dining has a three-course Italian dinner available for you order as a special treat for your mum.

Starting with black truffle and ricotta ravioli with pea puree, there is then a choice of mains: slow-cooked pork belly, sprouting broccoli and apple salsa or squash, spinach and parmesan pithivier, organic salad leaves and balsamic dressing.

For dessert, you can enjoy Amalfi lemon tart.

Order by visiting their website.

The Home Chef – Perthshire

Freelance chef Serena McIvor is offering a delightful three-course dinner through her business The Home Chef.

Scottish hot smoked salmon, new Potatoes and capers with creme fraiche will begin the experience, followed by slow-cooked Scottish beef, triple cooked chips with seasonal vegetables.

The dine at home delight finishes with chocolate and chilli tart with Scottish creme fraiche. Order on her website by clicking here.

From now on for any enquiries please visit @thehomemenu or www.thehomemenu.co.uk Posted by Serena McIvor on Monday, January 27, 2020

The Seafood Ristorante – St Andrews

The Seafood Ristorante is offering a Mother’s Day hamper which includes a starter of East Neuk crab risotto with chilli, coriander and lobster sauce, followed by herb-crusted fillet of Shetland cod with white bean and mussel chowder. To finish, enjoy the Seafood Ristorante’s classic tiramisu with coffee cremeaux.

Nationwide delivery is available via DPD on March 12 or collect from the Seafood Ristorante on March 11.

To order, visit: shop.theseafoodrestaurant.com

The Wee Restaurant – North Queensferry

You can treat your mum to The Wee Restaurant’s signature dish, moules frites.

Shetland mussels with basil, pine nuts, bacon and parmesan cream is sure to be a Mother’s Day delight.

Visit their website to place your order where you can also make additions to your meal, including drinks and chocolates.

