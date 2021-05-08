Crieff pupil presented Lord-Lieutenant Cadet certificate in latest achievement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Lord-Lieutenant Cadet certificate has been presented to a Perth and Kinross school pupil.

Cadet Sergeant Lachlann Forsyth, of Comrie, attends Crieff’s Morrison’s Academy and is described as a “stalwart” of the school’s Pipe Band.

He will now work alongside Lord-Lieutenant for Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie.

He was presented the certificate by Mr Leckie – the chief executive of Crieff Hydro – at a ceremony at Morrison’s Academy on Friday.

Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet

Lachlann says he is looking forward to representing Morrison’s Academy as the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet.

He joined the school’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF) in 2017 and continues to be an active member.

Lachlann has also played the snare drum for 12 years and the pipes for three and a half years.

He said: “What I enjoy most in CCF is carrying out training exercises such as blank firing and section attacks along with all the opportunity to go on Adventure Training days which are always good fun.

“I am looking forward to representing my school’s CCF as the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet at various events in the coming year.”

‘Ambitious and capable’

Mr Leckie took over as Lord Lieutenant from Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson CBE in 2019 and will work closely with Lachlann.

He said: “It was lovely to meet Lachlann and I look forward to working closely with my cadet in the coming year.

“It’s so warming to work with ambitious and capable people like Lachlann.”

Combined Cadet Force

Morrison’s Academy’s CCF is a voluntary extra-curricular group open to pupils from S2 to S6.

Its cadets engage in a range of activities such as military tactics, weapon safety and firing, navigation, first aid and lifesaving.

Organised by qualified school staff, the weekly meets aim to develop responsibility, resourcefulness, self-reliance, confidence and leadership among pupils.

Meanwhile, participating pupils have the opportunity to attend the annual summer camp which allows cadets to travel to a UK military base for up to a week.