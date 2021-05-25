Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists travelling on the A90 between Perth and Dundee are being warned to expect a week of disruption due to roadworks.

The £210,000 resurfacing will address defects in the northbound section of the A90 between Tofthill and Glencarse.

The overnight improvements are scheduled to start on Monday May 31. The work will take place over six nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am, with the project expected to be completed by 6.30am on June 7, subject to weather conditions.

No work is scheduled for Saturday, June 5.

Disruption for motorists

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours.

The off-slip into Glencarse will also be closed each night, with traffic being diverted to the junction immediately at the village of Glencarse.

All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours. The southbound carriageway will be unaffected.

£210,000 investment

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east unit representative, said: “This £210,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the daytime to further limit any impact to motorists.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.”

Longer journey times

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org on twitter at @trafficscotland or via the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org