A 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight due to resurfacing work on the A85 east of Tibbermore next week.

The Perthshire resurfacing work will begin on Monday and continue for three nights.

Workers will be active on the road between 7pm and 7am each night.

All work is due to be completed by 7am Thursday, subject to weather conditions.

A 560 metre section of the A85 between Almondbank and the Tibbermore junction will be resurfaced.

A85 resurfacing project

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the 10mph convoy system will be in place during evening working hours.

Traffic management will be removed during the daytime. However, a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Emergency services access will be maintained at all times.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance, will be in force at all times.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s Representative for the North West, said: “This surfacing project on the A85 near Almondbank will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety of this section of the route for road users.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and motorists.

“However we have taken steps to minimise disruption by carrying out the work at night.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real-time journey planning information can be found on the Traffic Scotland website, Twitter or the new mobile site.