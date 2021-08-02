Crannog Centre facing bright future after devastating blaze with further £51k funding

The Scottish Crannog Centre is facing the future with confidence thanks to £51,000 of Scottish Government support.

The funds will help pay for repairs in the wake of a devastating blaze that destroyed the centre in June.

Locals watched in horror as the late night inferno took hold and the centre’s apprentices were left speechless as they witnessed the aftermath.

Now centre staff have expressed gratitude after receiving the government funds to further support its recovery.

The Crannog Centre’s dedication to its community is evident.

It reopened just days after the blaze to share stories and facts from a bygone era.

The new funding will be used alongside the thousands of pounds already raised to cover repair costs and help the centre move forward.

‘We are incredibly thankful’

Director of the Scottish Crannog Centre Mike Benson said: “We are incredibly thankful to The Scottish Government for this support.

“The fire is not the end of our story it will become part of our story.

“This support will enable us to plan as we stride into our futures with confidence and to keep doing what we do best – to tell the inspirational stories of the Scottish crannog dwellers to the communities we are here to serve near and far.”

The Scottish Government praised the centre’s resilience and paid tribute to staff members’ dedication to reopening.

Culture Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “I’m glad that the Scottish Government has been able to support the Crannog Centre after the recent devastating fire.

“I very much hope that this funding will support the first steps of the centre’s recovery.

“It is testament to their ambition and the dedication of the crannog’s staff that they have reopened so swiftly, under incredibly difficult circumstances.

“It is clear that the excellent work of the centre is much valued by local communities with their strong record of providing employment opportunities and supporting vocational learning.”

Meanwhile, Perthshire North MSP John Swinney offered his support as a local representative.

He said: “This is hugely positive news that will be welcomed across Highland Perthshire and beyond.

“The Crannog Centre is one of Scotland’s premiere visitor attractions and a much-loved local institution.

“In addition to the Scottish Government’s support, I will continue to offer any assistance I can in my role as local MSP.

“To that end, I will continue to work closely with the centre’s management team in the months and years ahead.”

What’s next for the Crannog Centre

The Kenmore community came out in force to support the Crannog Centre and its staff following the inferno.

More than £11,000 was raised within 24 hours as part of efforts to bring the centre back to life, and that rose to £20,000 the following day.

Mr Benson was reduced to tears as the support continued, with kind-hearted locals going above and beyond to offer what they could.

Meanwhile, the passion and dedication of staff and apprentices continue to shine.

A Midsummer Music spectacular entertained visitors just a week after the fire.

This saw musicians and aerial acrobatics performers showcasing their talents.

The centre is hosting its Crannog Craic music nights every Thursday evening, with anyone interested invited to book their place online.

And plans for its Celtic Autumn event are shaping up for later this year, which will celebrate the harvest period with its Great Iron Age Bake Off.