Dundee police expecting busiest weekend in months as nightlife returns to city

Police in Dundee are gearing up for their busiest weekend in months, with the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions allowing nightclubs and pubs to open without social distancing.

Revelers will be able to enjoy a night out without restrictions in clubs and pubs across Tayside and Fife for the first time since March last year.

Nicola Sturgeon previously announced Scotland could move ‘beyond Level 0’ from Monday, removing the remaining coronavirus restrictions on daily life.

It means pubs are to open without social distancing and nightclubs will be allowed to welcome back for the first time in over a year.

Ahead of the first full weekend since restrictions eased, Police in Tayside said they were expecting their busiest days in some time.

The confirmed extra patrols would be in place with officers able to assist anyone who gets into difficulty.

“Many of us will understandably be wanting to take the earliest opportunity to meet up with friends, family and work colleagues in a social setting,” Police Scotland said.

Inspector Colin Echevarria added: “We are expecting this to be our busiest weekend for some time in terms of the night-time economy and people out drinking and enjoying themselves.

‘Don’t do anything that will get our attention for the wrong reasons’

“We will be adding extra patrols in and around licenced premises to help ensure everyone’s safety, and our officers will be on hand to assist anyone who gets into difficulty.

“If you are planning on going out this weekend, please enjoy yourselves responsibly and safely, look after yourselves and those in your group, and don’t do anything that will get our attention for the wrong reasons.”