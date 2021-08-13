Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Dundee police expecting busiest weekend in months as nightlife returns to city

By Alasdair Clark
August 13 2021, 5.41pm Updated: August 13 2021, 5.44pm
police in Dundee
Police are gearing up for a busy weekend

Police in Dundee are gearing up for their busiest weekend in months, with the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions allowing nightclubs and pubs to open without social distancing.

Revelers will be able to enjoy a night out without restrictions in clubs and pubs across Tayside and Fife for the first time since March last year.

Nicola Sturgeon previously announced Scotland could move ‘beyond Level 0’ from Monday, removing the remaining coronavirus restrictions on daily life.

It means pubs are to open without social distancing and nightclubs will be allowed to welcome back for the first time in over a year.

Nightclubs will be able t open for the first time in over a year

Ahead of the first full weekend since restrictions eased, Police in Tayside said they were expecting their busiest days in some time.

The confirmed extra patrols would be in place with officers able to assist anyone who gets into difficulty.

“Many of us will understandably be wanting to take the earliest opportunity to meet up with friends, family and work colleagues in a social setting,” Police Scotland said.

Inspector Colin Echevarria added: “We are expecting this to be our busiest weekend for some time in terms of the night-time economy and people out drinking and enjoying themselves.

‘Don’t do anything that will get our attention for the wrong reasons’

“We will be adding extra patrols in and around licenced premises to help ensure everyone’s safety, and our officers will be on hand to assist anyone who gets into difficulty.

“If you are planning on going out this weekend, please enjoy yourselves responsibly and safely, look after yourselves and those in your group, and don’t do anything that will get our attention for the wrong reasons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier