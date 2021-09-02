Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021
News / Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Open Studios returns with more than 200 artists

By Claire Warrender
September 2 2021, 7.35am Updated: September 2 2021, 8.20am
Perthshire Open Studios
Sculptor Nichol Wheately is waiting to welcome visitors.

One of Scotland’s biggest and brightest arts events is back with a bang in Perthshire.

More than 200 talented artists are showcasing their work during Perthshire Open Studios from September 4 to 12.

Perthshire Open Studios
Morag Gray with some of her colourful creations.

And a huge range of different types of art are on display at 143 venues across the region.

It includes painting, drawing, photography, textiles, jewellery, ceramics, sculpture and woodwork.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions but the artists have used their time to create even more work.

And organisers are delighted to finally get the show under way.

Sculptor Tim Crackness at work.

Perthshire Open Studios president Glenys Andrews said: “We can hardly believe it – Perthshire Open Studios is ready to return.

“Having to cancel last year’s event was such a blow for artists and visitors alike and we had no idea what the future held.

“But there has been so much goodwill and determination to get the show back on the road again.

“So here we are, with 200 artists, 143 venues and a fantastic opportunity to explore one of Scotland’s loveliest regions.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everybody back.”

Meet the Perthshire Open Studios artists

Among those taking part are Nichol Wheatley, an artist from Fossoway Kinross-shire, who paints landscapes, large murals and mosaics.

He’s joined by Morag Gray from Inchture, who upcycles material into striking fashion and home accessories.

Nichol Wheatley enjoys a cuppa in front of one of his paintings.

And Tim Cracknell, a sculptor from Glen Lyon, is also displaying work.

Tim with his unusual sculptures.

While the main event doesn’t start until Saturday, one of two showcase exhibitions has already opened at The Barn Gallery, The Bield at Blackruthven.

This gives visitors the chance to view samples of the work by more than half of the participants.

In addition to the 87 works of art on display, it hosts five working artists and a featured artist, internationally-renowned Perthshire wood designer Angus Ross.

Meanwhile, a second showcase exhibition at Birnam Arts in Dunkeld, will be open from September 4 to 26.

More information about the participants is available at perthshireopenstudios.com.

And the website also has details of eight suggested routes where visitors can meet the artists in the work spaces or galleries.

