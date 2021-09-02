Perthshire Open Studios returns with more than 200 artists

One of Scotland’s biggest and brightest arts events is back with a bang in Perthshire.

More than 200 talented artists are showcasing their work during Perthshire Open Studios from September 4 to 12.

And a huge range of different types of art are on display at 143 venues across the region.

It includes painting, drawing, photography, textiles, jewellery, ceramics, sculpture and woodwork.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions but the artists have used their time to create even more work.

And organisers are delighted to finally get the show under way.

Perthshire Open Studios president Glenys Andrews said: “We can hardly believe it – Perthshire Open Studios is ready to return.

“Having to cancel last year’s event was such a blow for artists and visitors alike and we had no idea what the future held.

“But there has been so much goodwill and determination to get the show back on the road again.

“So here we are, with 200 artists, 143 venues and a fantastic opportunity to explore one of Scotland’s loveliest regions.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everybody back.”

Meet the Perthshire Open Studios artists

Among those taking part are Nichol Wheatley, an artist from Fossoway Kinross-shire, who paints landscapes, large murals and mosaics.

He’s joined by Morag Gray from Inchture, who upcycles material into striking fashion and home accessories.

And Tim Cracknell, a sculptor from Glen Lyon, is also displaying work.

While the main event doesn’t start until Saturday, one of two showcase exhibitions has already opened at The Barn Gallery, The Bield at Blackruthven.

#PerthshireOpenStudios

Jason volunteers at the Crannog Centre in his spare time, he is 13 and has been demonstrating and making wire jewellery for 3 years now! Jason is honoured to be a part of @PerthshireOS this year! pic.twitter.com/ohEy1PCLf3 — Scottish Crannog Ctr (@ScottishCrannog) August 31, 2021

This gives visitors the chance to view samples of the work by more than half of the participants.

In addition to the 87 works of art on display, it hosts five working artists and a featured artist, internationally-renowned Perthshire wood designer Angus Ross.

Meanwhile, a second showcase exhibition at Birnam Arts in Dunkeld, will be open from September 4 to 26.

More information about the participants is available at perthshireopenstudios.com.

And the website also has details of eight suggested routes where visitors can meet the artists in the work spaces or galleries.