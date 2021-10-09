Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Difficult decision’: Popular Perth city centre cafe closes for good

By Alasdair Clark
October 9 2021, 12.52pm Updated: October 9 2021, 12.53pm
The cafe closed for the final time earlier this week (Pic: Dave Fergusson/Geograph)

A popular cafe in Perth city centre has closed for good after owners took the “difficult decision” not to renew the lease on the King Edward Street eatery.

A notice informed Cafe Biba regulars that it closed on October 2, with some staff transferring to Pitlochry.

Owners of the cafe, who also operate Pancake Place restaurants in Dundee, Fife and Elgin, have decided not the renew the lease of their Perth venue.

Customers to the cafe previously praised the food and staff in online reviews, with Cafe Biba enjoying a 3.5 star rating on TripAdvisor.

Cafe Biba Perth
A statement explained the Perth cafe had closed earlier this week

A statement announcing the Perth cafe’s closure thanked customers for their support as they encouraged regulars to visit their other locations.

“We have taken the difficult decision not to renew the lease in Cafe Biba Perth,” the notice read, announcing the last day of trading would be October 2.

It is unknown if any job losses have taken place as a result of the closure.

The statement added: “We would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our fantastic customers who have supported us over the years.

Cafe Biba Pitlochry
Some staff will move to work at the Pitlochry cafe

“It has been great fun and we’ve had lots of laughs.

“Some of us are transferring to Cafe Biba Pitlochry, so we would love you to come and visit!

“Remember we also have Pancake Places in Dundee, Dunfermline and
Elgin.”

