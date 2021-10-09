‘Difficult decision’: Popular Perth city centre cafe closes for good

An error occurred. Please try again.

A popular cafe in Perth city centre has closed for good after owners took the “difficult decision” not to renew the lease on the King Edward Street eatery.

A notice informed Cafe Biba regulars that it closed on October 2, with some staff transferring to Pitlochry.

Owners of the cafe, who also operate Pancake Place restaurants in Dundee, Fife and Elgin, have decided not the renew the lease of their Perth venue.

Customers to the cafe previously praised the food and staff in online reviews, with Cafe Biba enjoying a 3.5 star rating on TripAdvisor.

A statement announcing the Perth cafe’s closure thanked customers for their support as they encouraged regulars to visit their other locations.

“We have taken the difficult decision not to renew the lease in Cafe Biba Perth,” the notice read, announcing the last day of trading would be October 2.

It is unknown if any job losses have taken place as a result of the closure.

The statement added: “We would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our fantastic customers who have supported us over the years.

“It has been great fun and we’ve had lots of laughs.

“Some of us are transferring to Cafe Biba Pitlochry, so we would love you to come and visit!

“Remember we also have Pancake Places in Dundee, Dunfermline and

Elgin.”