New Blairgowrie Recreation Centre ‘definitely moving forward’ after funding pledge

By Amie Flett
October 13 2021, 11.36am Updated: October 13 2021, 2.29pm
Outside the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre.

Construction of the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre is set to go ahead following years of delays.

The leisure centre was originally planned to open in 2020 but has continuously been hit with setbacks.

A row erupted in 2019 after the project, which initially had a budget of £18 million, had £3 million removed from the funding.

But the centre has now been granted a further £8.9 million from Perth and Kinross Council, bringing the total to the £24 million required for plans to go ahead.

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre car park where construction vehicles will access the site.

The new centre will include a swimming pool, an outside sports pitch and parking.

Councillor Bob Brawn, who represents the Blairgowrie and the Glens ward, said there was no doubt the project, which has been in the works for almost five years, is now going ahead.

He said: “The council administration already had a firm commitment to build the new recreation centre in Blairgowrie in the capital budget, but there was a need to fund a further £8.9 million.

“I am very pleased with the decision to agree this extra funding. No longer can anyone doubt that this project is definitely moving forward and we now await the next stage – the formal planning process, to commence.”

Parking problems

But there were concerns from local residents around parking and congestion in the area.

Beeches Road resident James Reeves, 90, who has been battling with Perth and Kinross Council for nine years over issues with parking outside his home, still believes the rebuild of the centre will cause issues for himself and other residents.

Mr Reeves said: “It’s in the wrong place.

“Cars are going to be piled up on both sides [of the entrance] the roads are not fit for the purpose.”

James Reeves, 90, from Beeches Road, believes parking issues on his street will only get worse due to plans for the new recreation centre in Blairgowrie.

He added: “It will definitely cause issues with congestion in the area.

“Beeches Road can’t take anymore traffic than it is now.”

Mr Reeves and his neighbours say staff from Blairgowrie High School, opposite their homes, park outside their properties when there are no spaces available in the school staff car park.

Now they fear the new recreation centre, to be built behind Blairgowrie High School, will cause even more problems.

‘Further concerns have been raised’

But Mr Brawn said parking issues will continue to be discussed during the planning process for the new leisure facility.

He added: “Parking in Beeches Road has always presented difficulties with both the high school and recreation centre together.

“Further concerns have been raised with the anticipated construction of the new centre.

“Latest details are that the existing car park will be used for construction traffic with temporary parking put in place for visitors. Furthermore there is more parking at the other end of the school.

Bob Brawn, Blairgowrie and the Glens Conservative councillor.

“At a recent planning committee, parking was discussed and concerns brought to the attention of planning officers to ensure minimum disruption in the area and appropriate signage directing visitors to parking areas.

“Once built, the new centre will have more parking spaces than present including disabled parking and chargers for electric cars.”

Councillor Caroline Shiers, who also represents the Blairgowrie and Glens ward said the announcement of the increased funding will be “warmly welcomed by residents in Blairgowrie and across East Perthshire”.

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross council said: “We are committed to the replacement of the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre.

“The Council has engaged with users and residents to develop a design which will provide excellent leisure facilities including a gym and six-lane, competition standard swimming pool.

“By pledging a further £8.9million to the project, the Council is following through with its promise to the people of Blairgowrie and the wider area to provide a Recreation Centre which meets their needs and aspirations and will offer long-lasting benefits to the health and wellbeing of generations of our residents.”

