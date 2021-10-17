M90 restricted after Broxden crash involving two vans and a car

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police were called to the Broxden roundabout on Sunday afternoon following reports of a crash involving two vans and a car.

The collision reportedly happened at around 2:30pm on Sunday.

The M90 northbound approach to the Broxden Roundabout was restricted following the crash.

Two lanes were later closed, with traffic passing on the hard shoulder.

Delays of up to 20 minutes were expected on approach.

The road fully reopened at 5:20pm.

‘Two vans and a car’

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.30pm on Sunday, 17 October, to a report of a crash involving two vans and a car on the Broxden roundabout, Perth.

“As a result the M90 approach has been closed to allow vehicle recovery.”