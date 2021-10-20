Local funeral directors reveal new number one of Top 10 songs people choose to say goodbye

An error occurred. Please try again.

Local funeral directors say this year’s most-chosen and top 10 funeral songs reflect 2020’s turmoil.

Co-op Funeralcare’s chart of most popular goodbye songs has a new number one – knocking perennial favourite My Way by Frank Sinatra down to two.

The data comes from Co-op’s Arbroath Road branch in Dundee, their funeral homes in Arbroath, Perth and 10 in Fife, as well as 90 others across Scotland.

The chart is in its 20th year but was not updated in 2020 due to Covid-19. It looks at music genres including contemporary, pop, classical, hymns and film and TV.

And new upbeat anthems Simply The Best by Tina Turner and This is Me from The Greatest Showman enter the top 10 this year.

10. This Is Me – The Greatest Showman

Surprisingly, traditional hymns do not feature in the top tunes.

Though hits by Snow Patrol, Freya Ridings, Amy Winehouse and Christina Perri all enter the pop chart for the first time.

And film classics such as Titanic’s My Heart Will Go On, Dirty Dancing’s (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life and Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You all enter the top 10 film and television chart.

9. We’ll Meet Again – Dame Vera Lynn

Among more controversial requests are Girl On Fire by Alicia Keys and Ha Ha You’re Dead by Green Day. Potentially offensive songs are often refused by a third-party, such as the chosen venue or person ordaining the funeral.

When it comes to sport and small screen, football anthems and television theme tunes remain popular songs, capturing the loves and lives of those who have passed.

8. Somewhere Over The Rainbow – Eva Cassidy

7. The Chain – Fleetwood Mac

6. Time To Say Goodbye – Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman

5. Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran

Sam Tyrer, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, says: “Music plays such a big part in all of our lives, it’s no surprise that our favourite songs play a role in the way we say goodbye too.

“Each element of a funeral is a very personal choice and we’re encouraging the nation to be more open about their funeral wishes – music is a really simple and comforting place to start.”

4. Simply The Best – Tina Turner

3. Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life – Eric Idle

2. My Way – Frank Sinatra

Pauline McAvoy, funeral service manager at Co-op Funeralcare, reveals the number one tune: “You’ll Never Walk Alone really has been a stand-out song over the last year.”

The Gerry And The Pacemakers hit, first recorded in 1963, was covered by Michael Ball, Sir Captain Tom Moore and the NHS Voices Of Care Choir last April.

“Its sentiments around weathering the storm of life by supporting one another really struck a chord after the extraordinary events of the last 18 months. It’s a beautiful melody which carries such deep meaning.”

1. You’ll Never Walk Alone – Gerry And The Pacemakers