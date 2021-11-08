Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Community Champion: Casey Bell, 6, picks litter to help save animals – even ones she doesn’t like

By Anita Diouri
November 8 2021, 7.30am

For Casey Bell of Ballinluig, saving animals’ lives is imperative.

The six-year-old – who celebrated her birthday on Sunday – has been passionate about doing her bit for the environment since she was three, when she embarked on her first litter-pick.

Community champion

Since then, she has become a well-respected and popular member of the community for her efforts, particularly among local refuse collectors.

And in July, she was commended for her litter-picking when she was named Perth and Kinross’ first Gold Litter Picker by the council.

Saving the animals

Helping animals drives Casey’s passion, and she is determined to do her part.

“My favourite thing is picking up litter and saving animals,” she said.

“It’s my favourite because I want animals to be living and I don’t want them to die.

Community Champion Casey Bell
Casey Bell. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“I want all animals to live, even ones I don’t like.

“I like going to different places and seeing all the litter – I get excited about all the stuff I get to pick up.

“And I really like saying ‘hi’ to binmen and bin lorries.”

And being named Perth and Kinross Council’s first Gold Litter Picker earlier this year was a proud and emotional experience for her.

Casey Bell
Casey Bell was delighted to be named a Gold Litter Picker.

She said: “I was really, really, really happy. And I almost had a tear with it.

“It’s my favourite litter picker – the gold one – and I love using it.”

‘It’s always on her mind’

Casey’s keen eye for litter began on family walks. She takes every opportunity during those times to clean up and even reads books to learn more about recycling.

Her mother Laura Bell said: “We have always taken her on long walks ever since she could stand on her own two feet.

Community Champion Casey Bell
Casey Bell with mum Laura. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“As she was getting older and going on walks, she was getting more and more interested in the rubbish lying about and started picking it up.

“The older she got, the more it upset her that rubbish was lying in places where animals could get hurt or sick by it all.

“It made her walks look dirty, and she wanted to start picking it all up and become a litter picker-upper. And she’s wanted to be one ever since.”

Casey Bell
Casey’s taken inspiration from her passion in her drawings.

She added: “Casey has a few books next to her bed that she reads through every night.

“One of them is a recycling book and she draws pictures of it too.

“It’s always on her mind.”

