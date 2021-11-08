Community Champion: Casey Bell, 6, picks litter to help save animals – even ones she doesn’t like

An error occurred. Please try again.

For Casey Bell of Ballinluig, saving animals’ lives is imperative.

The six-year-old – who celebrated her birthday on Sunday – has been passionate about doing her bit for the environment since she was three, when she embarked on her first litter-pick.

Since then, she has become a well-respected and popular member of the community for her efforts, particularly among local refuse collectors.

And in July, she was commended for her litter-picking when she was named Perth and Kinross’ first Gold Litter Picker by the council.

Saving the animals

Helping animals drives Casey’s passion, and she is determined to do her part.

“My favourite thing is picking up litter and saving animals,” she said.

“It’s my favourite because I want animals to be living and I don’t want them to die.

“I want all animals to live, even ones I don’t like.

“I like going to different places and seeing all the litter – I get excited about all the stuff I get to pick up.

“And I really like saying ‘hi’ to binmen and bin lorries.”

And being named Perth and Kinross Council’s first Gold Litter Picker earlier this year was a proud and emotional experience for her.

She said: “I was really, really, really happy. And I almost had a tear with it.

“It’s my favourite litter picker – the gold one – and I love using it.”

‘It’s always on her mind’

Casey’s keen eye for litter began on family walks. She takes every opportunity during those times to clean up and even reads books to learn more about recycling.

Her mother Laura Bell said: “We have always taken her on long walks ever since she could stand on her own two feet.

“As she was getting older and going on walks, she was getting more and more interested in the rubbish lying about and started picking it up.

“The older she got, the more it upset her that rubbish was lying in places where animals could get hurt or sick by it all.

“It made her walks look dirty, and she wanted to start picking it all up and become a litter picker-upper. And she’s wanted to be one ever since.”

She added: “Casey has a few books next to her bed that she reads through every night.

“One of them is a recycling book and she draws pictures of it too.

“It’s always on her mind.”