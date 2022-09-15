Peter Irvine obituary: Blairgowrie plumber loved his work and community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Peter Irvine obituary: Blairgowrie plumber loved his work and community

By Chris Ferguson
September 15 2022, 11.30am Updated: September 15 2022, 11.40am
Peter Irvine
Peter Irvine loved his work, community and fishing.

Peter Irvine, a plumber in Blairgowrie for half a century and a man truly steeped in the community, has died aged 75.

It was a job he loved and he formed close friendships with fellow plumbers and trades people in the area.

Outside work, he was a trophy-winning darts player, and a dedicated fly fisherman who once landed a 10lb brown trout at Butterstone Loch.

Peter Irvine was born in Dundee in July 1947 to James and Margaret Irvine.

Deep roots

By the time he arrived his family was long-established in Blairgowrie. There are records of his Irvine forebears living in Perth Street, Blairgowrie, in the 1700s.

When Peter was just 12, his father died and this was a terrible blow to the family.

Peter took on the responsibility of looking after his younger sister and brother and took on extra jobs to help family finances. Sadly, he suffered a further blow when his mother died when he was 20.

When he left school, Peter began an apprenticeship with plumber Tam Young, where his journeyman was Billy Lewis.

Friendship

Over many years, they maintained a strong friendship and Billy worked with Peter on many jobs up until his retirement.

When Peter met his future wife, Connie, it was love at first sight. They married at Blairgowrie Parish Church in 1968 and enjoyed 54 years of married life.

Peter and Constance Irvine.
Peter and Constance Irvine.

His daughter, Pauline Hood, said: “My father was more than anything a big family man with a genuine heart of gold.

“He was a Blairgowrie man all his days and as a youngster did as we all did, picked the berries, strawberries, then raspberries.

“He loved plumbing and he got on great with all the local builders, joiners, painters, electricians and other trades and always had a story to tell everyone on a job.

“He was always happy and loved plumbing which took him to so many homes, farms, estates, commercial buildings, pubs and hotels all around Blairgowrie and the Glens.

“Dad could mix with anyone. One time he was on a job and the lady’s cat had died. He ended up digging the grave, making a wee coffin and doing a little service with her.”

Angler

From boyhood, Peter was devoted to fishing, often in the Lunan Burn or lochs in the area. He fished many lochs over Scotland but, his favourite was always Fingask Loch where he and his friends spent many a day in competition.

He was a member of Blairgowrie Angling Club and the Newtyle and Meigle Club.

Peter’s son, Peter, was with him when he hooked his large brown trout at Butterstone Loch. It weighed in at 10lb and he named it his Bigun.

He was equally at home in his garden as on the riverbank and often made hanging baskets which he gave to friends.

Peter is survived by Connie, Peter, Pauline and granddaughter, Abigail and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

