Peter Irvine obituary: Blairgowrie plumber loved his work and community

Peter Irvine, a plumber in Blairgowrie for half a century and a man truly steeped in the community, has died aged 75.

It was a job he loved and he formed close friendships with fellow plumbers and trades people in the area.

Outside work, he was a trophy-winning darts player, and a dedicated fly fisherman who once landed a 10lb brown trout at Butterstone Loch.

Peter Irvine was born in Dundee in July 1947 to James and Margaret Irvine.

Deep roots

By the time he arrived his family was long-established in Blairgowrie. There are records of his Irvine forebears living in Perth Street, Blairgowrie, in the 1700s.

When Peter was just 12, his father died and this was a terrible blow to the family.

Peter took on the responsibility of looking after his younger sister and brother and took on extra jobs to help family finances. Sadly, he suffered a further blow when his mother died when he was 20.

When he left school, Peter began an apprenticeship with plumber Tam Young, where his journeyman was Billy Lewis.

Friendship

Over many years, they maintained a strong friendship and Billy worked with Peter on many jobs up until his retirement.

When Peter met his future wife, Connie, it was love at first sight. They married at Blairgowrie Parish Church in 1968 and enjoyed 54 years of married life.

His daughter, Pauline Hood, said: “My father was more than anything a big family man with a genuine heart of gold.

“He was a Blairgowrie man all his days and as a youngster did as we all did, picked the berries, strawberries, then raspberries.

“He loved plumbing and he got on great with all the local builders, joiners, painters, electricians and other trades and always had a story to tell everyone on a job.

“He was always happy and loved plumbing which took him to so many homes, farms, estates, commercial buildings, pubs and hotels all around Blairgowrie and the Glens.

“Dad could mix with anyone. One time he was on a job and the lady’s cat had died. He ended up digging the grave, making a wee coffin and doing a little service with her.”

Angler

From boyhood, Peter was devoted to fishing, often in the Lunan Burn or lochs in the area. He fished many lochs over Scotland but, his favourite was always Fingask Loch where he and his friends spent many a day in competition.

He was a member of Blairgowrie Angling Club and the Newtyle and Meigle Club.

Peter’s son, Peter, was with him when he hooked his large brown trout at Butterstone Loch. It weighed in at 10lb and he named it his Bigun.

He was equally at home in his garden as on the riverbank and often made hanging baskets which he gave to friends.

Peter is survived by Connie, Peter, Pauline and granddaughter, Abigail and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

