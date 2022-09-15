COURIER OPINION: Angus crematorium should know the Queen is not alone in deserving dignity in death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Angus crematorium should know the Queen is not alone in deserving dignity in death

By The Courier
September 15 2022, 11.39am Updated: September 15 2022, 12.42pm
photo shows a family snapshot of Marion Sharp next to a photo of Queen Elezabeth II.
Marion Sharp's funeral at Parkgrove crematorium in Angus was due to go ahead on the same day as the Queen's.

On Monday, the eyes of the nation will be drawn to London as our late monarch is laid to rest in a full state funeral.

Aside from essential services, much of the country will come to a standstill as people pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth.

That is only right and proper for a woman who devoted her life to the service of the nation.

But the royal family is not alone in its grief. Many other ordinary families are also suffering their own personal losses.

Andrea Donald is among them.

photo shows members of the royal family looking at bouquets of flowers at the gates of Balmoral Castle.
Members of the Royal Family look at the tributes to the late Queen outside Balmoral. Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

She lost her mother Marion Sharp two days before the Queen’s death was announced.

As she faced up to her personal trauma, Andrea and her family made arrangements for Marion’s funeral.

A service at Parkgrove Crematorium in Angus was arranged. September 19 was pencilled in, the date now given over to Her Majesty’s funeral.

Understanding the magnitude of events, Andrea checked on her own funeral booking and was told it was secure.

But the family has now been left devastated and angry after being notified the service would no longer go ahead as planned.

photo shows entrance to Parkgrove crematorium in Angus.
Entrance to Parkgrove crematorium, at Friockheim in Angus.

Instead, Parkgrove will be closing as a mark of respect to the late Queen.

That seems very hard to justify, especially as family members have made arrangements to travel to Scotland for the service.

Dignity in death is not something which is the preserve of the monarch.

It is something which should be afforded to everyone and Marion and her family deserved better.

