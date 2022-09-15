COURIER OPINION: Angus crematorium should know the Queen is not alone in deserving dignity in death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On Monday, the eyes of the nation will be drawn to London as our late monarch is laid to rest in a full state funeral.

Aside from essential services, much of the country will come to a standstill as people pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth.

That is only right and proper for a woman who devoted her life to the service of the nation.

But the royal family is not alone in its grief. Many other ordinary families are also suffering their own personal losses.

Andrea Donald is among them.

She lost her mother Marion Sharp two days before the Queen’s death was announced.

As she faced up to her personal trauma, Andrea and her family made arrangements for Marion’s funeral.

A service at Parkgrove Crematorium in Angus was arranged. September 19 was pencilled in, the date now given over to Her Majesty’s funeral.

Understanding the magnitude of events, Andrea checked on her own funeral booking and was told it was secure.

But the family has now been left devastated and angry after being notified the service would no longer go ahead as planned.

Instead, Parkgrove will be closing as a mark of respect to the late Queen.

That seems very hard to justify, especially as family members have made arrangements to travel to Scotland for the service.

Dignity in death is not something which is the preserve of the monarch.

It is something which should be afforded to everyone and Marion and her family deserved better.