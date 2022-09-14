SEAN O’NEIL: How does closing a bike rack show respect for the Queen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

SEAN O’NEIL: How does closing a bike rack show respect for the Queen?

By Sean O'Neil
September 14 2022, 3.45pm Updated: September 16 2022, 5.11pm
photo shows a black sign showing visitors where to queue for the lying in state of the Queen.
The queue for the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, London. Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock.

Since the queen’s death last Thursday, the word ‘respect’ has been spoken or written thousands of times over.

I’d imagine it hasn’t had an outing like this since 1967 – when Aretha Franklin released her song by the same name.

And, as happens when you repeat a word over and over again, it appears to have lost much of its meaning.

Actions taken under the banner of respect have ranged from the ludicrous to the troublesome to concerning.

And often, they have highlighted a complete lack of respect for ordinary people.

image shows the writer Sean O' Neil next to a quote: "It is not up to businesses and organisations to force their own contrived version of respect on to the lives of anyone else."

Let’s start with the ludicrous.

As a mark of respect to the queen, Norwich City Council closed a bike rack for 12 days.

Supermarkets turned down their check-out beeps and the Met Office suspended weather updates.

Do any one of those things strike you as an actual show of respect for the death of a 96-year-old woman?

Or is it all just pomp and show?

Does respect for the Queen mean upheaval for the rest of us?

Moving on to the troublesome.

The Scottish and English Football Associations cancelled all matches on their own accord last weekend.

Photo shows a football fan in a red Middlesbrough top reading a matchday programme with an image of the Queen on the cover.
A Middlesbrough fan reads a match day programme commemorating the death of the Queen during Tuesday’s game with Cardiff.

Never mind the more than a million fans who attend games each week and the money they will have lost on tickets, travel and accommodation.

The Great North Run for children was postponed. Center Parcs announced it was kicking out guests for 24 hours on the day of the funeral, then backtracked after a backlash.

Is this widespread wrecking of ordinary people’s plans really a mark of respect to the queen?

Or is it just a mark of disrespect to those ordinary people?

Because most of the 67 million people who make up the British public did not know the queen personally.

Many are not grieving or in mourning.

That fact does not diminish the queen’s life or legacy, or prevent those who are from doing so. It’s just a truth.

And it is not up to businesses and organisations to force their own contrived version of respect on to the lives of everyone else.

Pageantry or protest? Why can’t we have both?

Now let’s deal with the concerning.

Protesters have been arrested for questioning the monarchy.

At a time when it is deemed disrespectful to attend long-awaited GP and hospital appointments, we have had ceremonies of the utmost pageantry to usher in a new king while his problematic brother has returned to the public eye.

And as ordinary people struggle to deal with the cost of living, our governments have stopped governing and our unions striking.

Is this denial of reality, of dealing with the impending crisis, respect?

Or is it a mark of disrespect to the millions who want to know how they are going to survive this winter?

The queen’s death is a momentous occasion.

For some, especially her family, it will be a time of grief, of mourning.

But as crowds gather to see the queen lying in state – one visitor revealing she has been round seven times, as if the body of a 96-year-old woman was some kind of a tourist attraction – it’s hard to see what any of this has to do with respect.

