Dundee man, 44, took own life just six months after drunken flume accident left him in wheelchair

By Katie Boyden
September 14 2022, 4.16pm Updated: September 14 2022, 4.49pm
Barry Douglas took his own life.


A Dundee man who broke both his legs after drunkenly breaking into a lido and injuring himself on a slide took his own life in part due to fears he could be permanently crippled, an inquest has heard.

Barry Douglas, 44, was found dead at his home in Aldershot, Hampshire, on February 17 2022.

On Wednesday an inquest into his death led by coroner Christopher Wilkinson concluded Mr Douglas had taken his own life.

Six months before, in August 2021, Mr Douglas and a friend broke into Aldershot Lido at 2am following a day of drinking. Mr Douglas had also taken cocaine.

The pair went down a waterslide and crashed into a barrier at the bottom.

Mr Douglas broke both legs meaning he was no longer able to continue his job as a forklift driver, and was forced to move into supported housing as he was wheelchair-bound during his recovery.

‘Concern that he could be crippled’

The inquest heard that following the accident in August 2021, Mr Douglas suffered low mood due to not being able to work, for which he was prescribed antidepressants.

He also had financial worries due to relying on disability benefits, and concerns that he could be left crippled.

In a statement, Mr Douglas’s mother Ruth, said: “The accident didn’t help his frame of mind but he didn’t say he was depressed to me.

Dundee man Barry Douglas appeared on This Morning. Picture: Shutterstock.

“He complained about cold in his flat, so I asked him to come home to Scotland, but being independent he refused.

“He was worried about money, going from a full-time wage to benefits was a big drop.

“He was desperate to get back to work but he was told it could take two years to be fit again, and there was a concern that he could be left crippled.”

Mr Douglas was dependent on alcohol, sometimes drinking 500ml to a litre of vodka per day, and was engaging with a substance abuse support service called Inclusion in the months before his death.

He was also an occasional user of cocaine and heroin.

He shared with Inclusion that he was reducing his alcohol intake and was also attending peer support sessions. He was due to attend a session on February 15, two days before his death, but he did not attend.

Processes ‘weren’t followed’

Giving evidence at the inquest, Clare Hatherley, harm reduction coordinator at Inclusion Hampshire, said: “After the accident in 2021 he referred himself to us.

“I feel there were some gaps in our practice which may not have directly contributed to Barry’s death, but there were processes in place that weren’t followed, unfortunately.

“I feel with the complexity of his issues he should have been triaged to a different pathway, and due to his opiate use he should have been offered all detox options.”

Ms Hatherley explained Inclusion’s procedures had been updated and the staff member and team involved with supporting Mr Douglas have been given additional training.

On February 17 one of Mr Douglas’s friends contacted staff at the supported housing because they were concerned they had not heard from him in a few days.

Staff carried out a welfare check in Mr Douglas’s flat and found him dead. It is believed he had died up to a day before his body was found.

A toxicology report analysing his blood samples found Mr Douglas had alcohol 4.3 times the drink-drive limit in his system.

The coroner Mr Wilkinson said: “My conclusion is not only did Mr Douglas undertake the effort to take his life, he had the intent to do so even under the influence of alcohol.

“Therefore on the balance of probabilities I reach a conclusion of suicide. Mr Douglas took his own life impulsively while under the influence of alcohol.”

