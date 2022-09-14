Man taken to hospital after crash between motorbike and van in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a motorbike and a van in Angus.

The A930 Carlogie Road near Muirdrum has been closed following the collision.

Police were called to attend the incident just after 2pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.10pm, police were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a van and a motorbike on the A930 near Muirdrum.

“A 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“The road reopened at around 4.30pm.”