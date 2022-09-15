‘Our grief is no less than theirs’: Family fury after Angus crematorium cancels 91-year-old mum’s funeral on day of Queen’s service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Our grief is no less than theirs’: Family fury after Angus crematorium cancels 91-year-old mum’s funeral on day of Queen’s service

By Graham Brown
September 15 2022, 5.56am Updated: September 15 2022, 9.23am
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
Treasured trip down memory lane of the day Glamis-born Jim drove the Queen
0
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
HRT now available over the counter in Boots - but can you get it…
0
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
Queen's funeral: Who's on the guest list from Tayside and Fife?
0
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
Teachers have voted in favour of strike action - could Tayside and Fife schools…
0
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
Angus woman distraught as chihuahua 'mauled to death' by other dogs
3
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
Covid Scotland: What are the latest case figures for Tayside and Fife?
0
Fleur's bale creation in Angus and the original iconic art piece, inset.
Angus 'Balesy' Fleur's Queen and Paddington tribute is a hit with original artist and…
1
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
LISTEN: Grieving families' anger over Monday funeral cancellations
Parkgrove at Friockheim, near Arbroath was due to host two services on Monday.
Second family condemn Angus crematorium's 'appalling' handling of Queen's funeral closure decision
2
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
Arbroath: DeVito’s bid for longer opening hours hits snag amid ‘sex shop’ confusion
0

More from The Courier

The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The funeral of Marion Sharp, pictured with son Allan, was due to take place at Parkgrove in Angus on Monday.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0