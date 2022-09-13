How the Queen’s funeral will affect Angus as list of closures revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of services and attractions across Angus will be closed for the Queen’s funeral on September 19.

The day has been declared as a bank holiday and will mark the last day of the mourning period, with employers encouraged to give staff the day off.

Council-run facilities such as recycling centres and public toilets will shut for the day as a mark of respect.

Attractions including castles, museums and galleries will also close.

Those include Glamis Castle, which has been a focus of Angus mourning given the Queen’s childhood connection with the landmark.

Nationally, schools and nurseries and a number of retailers will shut.

Here’s a list of all the closures and changes you can expect in Angus so far.

Healthcare

NHS Tayside will continue to run emergency, urgent and cancer services.

Those include:

Urgent cancer procedures

Radiotherapy and chemotherapy

Renal dialysis

Urgent inpatient diagnostics

Urgent laboratory services.

Planned routine procedures and routine outpatient procedures – some will not go ahead. Patients affected will be contacted directly.

GPs in Tayside will close.

Vaccination centres will remain open. Anyone who wishes to reschedule their vaccination appointment can call 0800 030 8013.

A small number of community pharmacies in Tayside will be open.

Dundee Dental Hospital will be closed. Many dental practices and opticians will be closed.

Tourist attractions

Glamis Castle

Arbroath Abbey

Barrie’s Birthplace

Barry Mill

Council services

Monday bin collections

Recycling centres

Public toilets

Community centres and leisure facilities

All Angus Alive facilities will be closed.

Swimming pools

Leisure centres

Libraries

Bus services

Stagecoach is working its way through any changes to services during the period of national mourning, including on the day of the funeral.

Funerals

Parkgrove Crematorium is not operating.

Angus Council has no funerals planned.

National chains

The following national chains will close their stores and branches unless otherwise stated:

Tesco: Larger stores closed but convenience stores and petrol stations open from 5pm. Online orders cancelled.

Asda: Stores closed until 5pm and online deliveries cancelled.

Sainsbury’s: Larger stores closed but convenience stores and petrol stations open from 5pm.

Morrisons: Stores closed but petrol stations open from 5pm.

Co-op: Stores closed until 5pm.

McDonalds. All UK outlets closed until 5pm.

Aldi

Lidl

Iceland

M&S

Argos

Odeon

Cineworld

Primark

Halfords

Next

B&Q

Wickes

Currys

Poundland

WH Smith