Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion

By Alasdair Clark
March 1 2023, 1.58pm Updated: March 1 2023, 5.45pm

Angus Council is asking residents not to bring fridges, freezers or small electricals to its recycling centres after an explosion and fatal fire in Perth.

The local authority joins Aberdeen City Council in suspending the collection of these items.

The cause of the explosion and subsequent fire has not been confirmed, but a joint probe by police and fire investigators is underway.

One fire appliance remains at the scene on Wednesday over 36 hours after the fire was reported.

Residents are being asked not to bring electrics to recycling centres or arrange bulky uplifts due to capacity issues.

A statement from Angus Council says its centres are currently at or near capacity. Aberdeen City Council has also suspended collection of these items.

Locals look on as fire crews tackle the flames. Image: Stuart Cowper

It says: “Due to the fire and tragic events at Shore Recycling in Perth yesterday, recycling of small electrical items and fridges and freezers will be temporarily affected.”

“Do not to bring these items to our household waste recycling centres or request a special uplift for these, for the time being, whilst we manage capacity at our sites.”

Both Dundee City Council and Perth and Kinross Councils say they are considering their options and will announce any changes to residents.

Simon Young, Fife Council service manager, said: “We currently have arrangements in place that will allow us to continue accepting waste electrical items at present.

“If the situation changes, we’ll let the public know as soon as possible.”

Fire-hit recycling is one of a kind

Shore Recycling Centre, which is currently closed, is the only facility in Scotland capable of recycling fridges.

The company deals with an average of 225,000 units a year and in 2021 celebrated recycling five million fridges.

A majority of Scottish councils signed up to use the facility when it opened in 2001.

Prior to Shore Recycling Centre opening, there had been a nation-wide pile up of fridges due to a change in the law around the management of CFCs gases – non-toxic gas used in coolants.

Perth recycling centre fire
The fire was first reported at 12.39am on Tuesday. Image: Stuart Cowper

Angus Council says it was due to have a pick up of items this week, and the closure leaves its facilities “at or near capacity”.

It is not known how long the plant at Friarton Bridge Park could be closed for or the potential impact.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) refused to confirm whether national guidance had been issued to local authorities as a result of the fire.

It’s not known if other recycling centres will be affected. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman said: “Sepa officers are working closely with partner agencies and were on site with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to monitor the situation.

“An investigation is under way, and we will be unable to comment further until this is concluded.”

