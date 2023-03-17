Busy season ahead after Perthshire field to fork destination Errichel’s national award win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Busy season ahead after Perthshire field to fork destination Errichel’s national award win

By Maria Gran
March 17 2023, 5.00pm
Manager Becky Newman and chef proprietor Paul Newman at Errichel and Thyme deli and bistro. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Manager Becky Newman and chef proprietor Paul Newman at Errichel and Thyme deli and bistro. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

With its field to fork ethos, new holiday cottages and a popular bistro, Errichel farm in Perthshire looks towards a busy summer season.

The family-owned farm outside Aberfeldy was crowned Scotland’s top Food Tourism destination at Visit Scotland’s Thistle Awards last month.

Its destination deli, bistro, holiday cottages and new farm tours have pulled in visitors from far and wide.

Winning the award has been phenomenal for the business, says manager Becky Newman.

The Errichel and Thyme team Vereena Kuttich, David Kelly, Simon Robinson, Claire Tosani, Marianne Doyle, Becky Newman and Paul Newman. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s the testimony to the changes we’ve put in place and gives us that spark to keep on going in that direction.

“We’ll keep on doing the tastings, the farm tours and encouraging people to come up and explore Highland Perthshire and all the food that’s in it.”

Big changes at Errichel

Since Thyme bistro opened in 2014, Becky and her husband Paul – Thyme’s chef proprietor – have made huge changes around Errichel, especially after Covid hit.

Thyme deli opened in 2020, meaning visitors could stop by to buy local produce. Instead of a fine dining restaurant, the bistro became a daytime destination offering both tea and cake, and hearty meals.

Errichel farm sits nestled in the hills south of Aberfeldy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

On-site accommodation changed from bed and breakfast to holiday cottages, and there are even two new ones this year. The popular farm tours that launched last year will also return come spring.

“Covid gave us a window of opportunity where we didn’t have customers on site, so we knuckled down. It’s almost like we’ve torn up the rulebook,” says Becky.

Thyme bistro has gone from an evening to a daytime destination. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“You really get the sense of field to fork when you see how products are produced, from breeding and care of animals, looking after the land, to eating it in the bistro.”

Errichel’s farm tours include meeting and feeding large black pigs, Shetland cattle, rare-breed sheep, chickens and ducks.

In the hour-long session, visitors learn about the farm animals and discuss ethical and sustainable issues around farming.

For younger visitors, there will be a chance to feed and cuddle the lambs instead of walking around.

Meeting the ducks is one of the stops on the Errichel farm tour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Becky says: “Last year we found that the farm tours were fully booked regularly, so there’s scope for us to do more.

“I think people enjoy the discussions, and it challenges them to think about what they’re eating and how it’s produced. That’s really important.”

Staycation trend continues

As the farm tours return and accommodation is quickly filling up, the summer season at Errichel is looking positive. The most popular cottages have no free weekends between now and October.

Some of the newer accommodation is still available, which Becky believes is down to not having regulars yet and the cost-of-living crisis.

“I have no reason to think they won’t get busy, but certainly there will be more close lead time booking,” she says.

Errichel cottages are in demand this summer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I think people won’t be planning too far in advance, and that staycations continue to be strong.

“Instead of spending money on travelling, they stay local and enjoy the experiences on offer within Scotland.”

Despite many feeling the squeeze this year, the manager hopes to see a buoyant year. Because even though consumers are more careful, they are willing to treat themselves in the Thyme bistro and deli.

Claire Tosani is ready to welcome visitors to the Thyme deli. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The deli offers chutneys, jams, preserves and dried meat made on the farm. In the bistro, Becky and Paul host Scottish cheese and charcuterie tasting sessions.

Becky says: “It’s lovely to see more and more people discover us as we’ve become more of a daytime destination and visitor attraction, as opposed to a place to just eat or stay.”

High costs – but higher hopes

Just like businesses and households, farms are feeling the squeeze this year. While producing food is more expensive than before, consumers have less money to spend on shopping and eating out.

Errichel might be a small farm, but Becky believes it can still shine a light on the challenges farmers face. Even with a diversified income stream, the Aberfeldy destination admits its a tough time to run a business.

Scottish charcuterie and cheese tastings have quickly become popular. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Your customers are feeling it in their pockets, so they’ll be choosing carefully how they spend their money,” Becky says.

“Putting the heating on in here costs twice of what it did before, yet you can’t run a business like this without it feeling warm and inviting.

“Our costs go up and the suppliers’ costs go up. On the flip side, we have to increase what we’re paying our team as well to keep everybody in line.”

The manager admits it will be a year of consolidation that will be difficult to navigate.

One of Errichel’s smaller staff members. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But she remains positive that it will be a good year for Errichel where visitors get the chance to engage with Scottish food and drink.

Becky says: “We want to encourage more people to discover us, because we are still in our infancy.

“There’s so much to do in our area – local visitor attractions, coffee shops and restaurants – and it’s lovely when people get to enjoy it.

“It will be a challenging year for everyone, don’t get me wrong, but with a bit of luck and a lot of hard work we’ll get through.”

