Home News Dundee

Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

By Poppy Watson
March 17 2023, 5.17pm
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".

Electric car drivers in Dundee will pay more to charge their vehicles after another price increase was announced.

Dundee City Council has confirmed some of the EV charging tariffs on its public network are to increase next month.

Rates for using fast and rapid EV chargers will increase by 5p per kilowatt hour (kWh) from April 1.

The cost to charge a typical EV with a 60kW battery in Dundee will be £18 at a fast charger, and and £21 at a rapid charger.

This is up from £15 at a fast charger and £18 at a rapid charger.

However, connection and overstay charges will remain unchanged.

The cost of charging was also increased in November.

Price hike comes amid fuel crisis

The council has blamed the price increase on the “continued instability in the fuel market”.

A spokesperson said: “When charges were introduced in the city in 2019, it was agreed that the residents’ discounted tariff would move to a cost recovery rate when Scottish Government subsidies ended and also on April 1 the Dundee residents’ discounted tariff will end.

“EV users registered in the city will be notified of the new tariffs which will now apply to them.

An EV charging.

“Dundee is recognised world-wide as a leading city in the introduction and support of electric vehicles and the council fleet runs to almost 190 EVs, the most of any UK local authority.”

Charging infrastructure in the city has continued to grow since it was first introduced in 2011 and there are now 313 charging points.

