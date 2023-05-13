Restaurant review: Take a summer stroll out of Perth to the Scone Arms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant review: Take a summer stroll out of Perth to the Scone Arms

Old meets new at The Scone Arms, where you'll find a bar meal well worth venturing out of the Fair City for.

Steak pie with chips and steamed vegetables. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Scone Arms serves up traditional pub grub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

The evenings are getting longer and warmer. Scraping the car is a distant memory. Summer is approaching at last.

Normally restaurant reviews don’t start with the writer encouraging people to get off the couch and get their steps in. But stick with me.

If you’re looking for a relaxed bite to round off an easy summer stroll, The Scone Arms is a great choice.

When I first moved to Perth last year, there was a checklist I had to tick off – initiations to become a genuine Perther.

Sauntering around the North Inch, scaling Kinnoull Hill, and wandering up through Quarry Mill were all on that list.

The latter, for those unfamiliar, is a winding woodland walk which hugs the Annaty Burn, stretching from the edge of Perth and emerging from the trees at the entrance to Scone.

The Scone Arms. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Scone Arms in Perthshire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It’s a simple trek, about a mile long, not too steep and with a decent path underfoot, but its just enough to feel like, now you’ve made it, you deserve a little something.

You’re in luck.

Where you join the main road, the reward for your endeavours is in sight: The Scone Arms.

The Scone Arms

The Scone Arms is split into two sections: a bustling local bar with modern fittings, plenty of screens and a broad selection of libations.

But down the stairs and around the corner, you can tuck into a quiet pub dinner.

Inside of the Scone Arms. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The inside of the Scone Arms. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

If you’re coming from further afield, there’s a handful of rooms available upstairs too.

Over the pandemic, the pub became home to The Social Distance Inn – a regulation-approved car park turned beer garden which set the standard for bars adapting to the contemporary restrictions.

We sat by the windows which are set into deep stone walls.

The furnishings are comfortable and modern but you can still feel that the building is a traditional Scottish pub.

There’s a decent lunch menu too, but we were ready to fire into the main selection.

The food

I’ve had the pleasure of writing a good few restaurant reviews since joining The Courier and the cynic in me has picked up on an predictably unsurprising trend.

When we phone up to arrange photographs after our visit, the pictures can look like an almost entirely different meal thanks to some plate preparation and dolling up of dishes.

That might be fancy garnish, bigger portions or something even further-flung – and why wouldn’t you?

But so far, the photographs you see on this page represent the truest snapshot of our actual orders anywhere we’ve been.

To me, that shows there’s no shortage of honesty at The Scone Arms, but take from it what you wish.

For a starter, I couldn’t make up my mind between mozzarella sticks or halloumi fries (£4.95) but I opted for the latter.

Halloumi fries with Thai sweet chilli dip. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Halloumi fries and Thai sweet chilli dip. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fast becoming a pub menu favourite, the halloumi fries were served with a Thai sweet chilli sauce and a small sprinkling of salad.

I have to admit, despite them being a simple dish, I always get excited when I see them on the menu.

The sauce was plentiful and I got to dig into six fries, making for a substantial portion but not too much that I couldn’t finish my main.

For my main, it is a surprise I didn’t choose the halloumi fajitas as by now it has become clear I am a fiend for any dish where cheese is the main event.

Penne arrabbiata. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Penne arrabbiata. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, I decided to have the penne arrabbiata pasta (£10.45) which came loaded high with fresh rocket.

The pasta was warm and packed with flavour, and gave off the same homely feel as the surrounding restaurant.

I would have liked for it to have been a little more spicy – but that’s just personal preference!

Cheesy garlic bread. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cheesy garlic bread. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I chose a side of cheesy garlic bread (£3.45) to go with the steaming bowl of pasta (I told you I’d opt for some sort of cheese dish) which provided the perfect dipping tool.

My partner chose the loaded potato skins (£5.75). The bar menu classic was filled with beef chilli and cheese and served with sour cream and salsa. Despite cheese and bacon being an option, there were no regrets.

Loaded potato skins with beef chilli and cheese. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Loaded potato skins with beef chilli and cheese. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

His main was steak pie (£10.95). No Scottish pub menu is complete without it.

There was plenty meat and gravy, the pastry wasn’t soggy and there were ample chunky chips and peas and carrots.

Steak pie, chips and peas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Steak pie with chips and peas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The verdict

Pub grub is about getting the basics right and that’s what we got.

The Scone Arms doesn’t need to be sold to anyone in the village – local residents will be well aware of its standard.

If you’re walking out from Perth – or getting the bus along the A94 to, there’s a stop less than 100m away – then it’s absolutely worth the journey.

It’s a great pub: warm, friendly and atmospheric – and the food hits the spot too.

Information

Address: The Scone Arms, 2-4 Cross Street, Scone PH2 6LR

T: 01738 210210

W: www.facebook.com/TheSconeArms

Price: £40.55 for two starters, two mains, a side and two soft drinks

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surrounding: 4.5/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]