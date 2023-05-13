Restaurant review: Take a summer stroll out of Perth to the Scone Arms

The evenings are getting longer and warmer. Scraping the car is a distant memory. Summer is approaching at last.

Normally restaurant reviews don’t start with the writer encouraging people to get off the couch and get their steps in. But stick with me.

If you’re looking for a relaxed bite to round off an easy summer stroll, The Scone Arms is a great choice.

When I first moved to Perth last year, there was a checklist I had to tick off – initiations to become a genuine Perther.

Sauntering around the North Inch, scaling Kinnoull Hill, and wandering up through Quarry Mill were all on that list.

The latter, for those unfamiliar, is a winding woodland walk which hugs the Annaty Burn, stretching from the edge of Perth and emerging from the trees at the entrance to Scone.

It’s a simple trek, about a mile long, not too steep and with a decent path underfoot, but its just enough to feel like, now you’ve made it, you deserve a little something.

You’re in luck.

Where you join the main road, the reward for your endeavours is in sight: The Scone Arms.

The Scone Arms

The Scone Arms is split into two sections: a bustling local bar with modern fittings, plenty of screens and a broad selection of libations.

But down the stairs and around the corner, you can tuck into a quiet pub dinner.

If you’re coming from further afield, there’s a handful of rooms available upstairs too.

Over the pandemic, the pub became home to The Social Distance Inn – a regulation-approved car park turned beer garden which set the standard for bars adapting to the contemporary restrictions.

We sat by the windows which are set into deep stone walls.

The furnishings are comfortable and modern but you can still feel that the building is a traditional Scottish pub.

There’s a decent lunch menu too, but we were ready to fire into the main selection.

The food

I’ve had the pleasure of writing a good few restaurant reviews since joining The Courier and the cynic in me has picked up on an predictably unsurprising trend.

When we phone up to arrange photographs after our visit, the pictures can look like an almost entirely different meal thanks to some plate preparation and dolling up of dishes.

That might be fancy garnish, bigger portions or something even further-flung – and why wouldn’t you?

But so far, the photographs you see on this page represent the truest snapshot of our actual orders anywhere we’ve been.

To me, that shows there’s no shortage of honesty at The Scone Arms, but take from it what you wish.

For a starter, I couldn’t make up my mind between mozzarella sticks or halloumi fries (£4.95) but I opted for the latter.

Fast becoming a pub menu favourite, the halloumi fries were served with a Thai sweet chilli sauce and a small sprinkling of salad.

I have to admit, despite them being a simple dish, I always get excited when I see them on the menu.

The sauce was plentiful and I got to dig into six fries, making for a substantial portion but not too much that I couldn’t finish my main.

For my main, it is a surprise I didn’t choose the halloumi fajitas as by now it has become clear I am a fiend for any dish where cheese is the main event.

However, I decided to have the penne arrabbiata pasta (£10.45) which came loaded high with fresh rocket.

The pasta was warm and packed with flavour, and gave off the same homely feel as the surrounding restaurant.

I would have liked for it to have been a little more spicy – but that’s just personal preference!

I chose a side of cheesy garlic bread (£3.45) to go with the steaming bowl of pasta (I told you I’d opt for some sort of cheese dish) which provided the perfect dipping tool.

My partner chose the loaded potato skins (£5.75). The bar menu classic was filled with beef chilli and cheese and served with sour cream and salsa. Despite cheese and bacon being an option, there were no regrets.

His main was steak pie (£10.95). No Scottish pub menu is complete without it.

There was plenty meat and gravy, the pastry wasn’t soggy and there were ample chunky chips and peas and carrots.

The verdict

Pub grub is about getting the basics right and that’s what we got.

The Scone Arms doesn’t need to be sold to anyone in the village – local residents will be well aware of its standard.

If you’re walking out from Perth – or getting the bus along the A94 to, there’s a stop less than 100m away – then it’s absolutely worth the journey.

It’s a great pub: warm, friendly and atmospheric – and the food hits the spot too.

Information

Address: The Scone Arms, 2-4 Cross Street, Scone PH2 6LR

T: 01738 210210

W: www.facebook.com/TheSconeArms

Price: £40.55 for two starters, two mains, a side and two soft drinks

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surrounding: 4.5/5

