Rail services in Perthshire and Angus halted after two people hit by trains Services were halted on Saturday evening after people were hit by trains near Blair Atholl and Dundee. By Ben MacDonald June 4 2023, 12.29pm

Rail services in Perthshire and Angus halted after two people hit by trains

ScotRail services were halted across Angus and Perthshire on Saturday. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Rail services across Angus and Perthshire were halted on Saturday evening after two people were hit by trains. ScotRail reported two separate incidents on social media. Services running on two routes were cancelled, delayed or revised for several hours. The first incident was reported at 8.40pm, when a person was hit by a train between Blair Atholl and Aviemore. Services returned to normal just before 1am on Sunday.

⚠️ NEW: Sadly, a person has been hit by a train between Blair Atholl and Aviemore. Services running on this route will be cancelled, delayed or revised. pic.twitter.com/iSER2xEVfj — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 3, 2023

ScotRail announced another person was hit by a train just before 10pm, between Dundee and Arbroath. That disruption came to an end at 12.15am. Sunday morning services have been running as normal. The Courier and The Press and Journal have approached the British Transport Police for comment.