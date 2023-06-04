Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fresh appeal to trace Kirkcaldy man 10 years after disappearance

Alexander 'Sandy' Clarke was last seen leaving the town's Victoria Hospital at 2am on June 4 2013.

By Ben MacDonald
Police have renewed their appeal for information 10 years after Alexander was reported missing. Image: Police Scotland

Police have renewed an appeal to trace missing Kirkcaldy man Alexander ‘Sandy’ Clarke who disappeared 10 years ago.

Sandy, who was 37 at the time, was last seen at around 2am on Tuesday June 4 2013 leaving Victoria Hospital and walking east along Hayfield Road.

Police describe him as being 5ft 10ins tall, with a slim or average build, short slightly receding brown hair, and brown/green eyes.

He has tattoos on both arms and a tattoo on his neck of a woman’s name.

When last seen, he was carrying two Sports Direct bags containing some clothing.

Despite extensive searches and public appeals by Sandy’s family and police, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Alexander ‘Sandy’ Clarke. Image: Saltire News and Sport Ltd

In 2017, Sandy’s partner told The Courier she feared the mystery surrounding his disappearance will never be solved.

Kaylie Caulfield said at the time: “It seems to get harder as time goes on.

“It has been a long time but there are still no answers.

“The way his life was, he couldn’t just have got up and left.”

When asked what she believes happened, Kaylie said: “After the hospital I think he may have tried to take a shortcut and slipped somewhere, or maybe somebody did something to him.

“Sometimes I feel as though I should be doing more to find him and at times I’ve felt disloyal for trying to move on with my life.

“If anything was going to come of it then it would have been by now.”

Police investigation continues

Sergeant Gordon Cameron, missing persons coordinator said : “The past 10 years for Sandy’s family and friends have been very difficult, not knowing what has happened to him.

“My thoughts are with them as another anniversary passes.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance continues, and any new details will be thoroughly investigated.

“If you have any information, please contact Police Scotland on 101.”

