8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help find them?

By Alasdair Clark
January 31 2023, 11.27am Updated: January 31 2023, 11.29am
unsolved missing people in Dundee and fife
Six of the eight men who are long-term missing in Tayside and Fife.

Many missing person appeals are shared every year across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife, and thankfully most are usually found within days.

But several  families across Scotland will be hoping 2023 brings fresh answers in their often long search for missing friends and loved ones.

Across Tayside and Fife a total of eight people have been missing long term.

Some have been out of touch with family and friends for weeks and months, while others have been missing for years.

The local cases include several of the longest-running missing person inquiries in Scotland, including the case of one Fife man who has not been seen since 1998.

If your loved one is missing, or you’d like to issue a fresh appeal, contact The Courier via livenews@thecourier.co.uk 

Allan Bryant Jnr

Glenrothes man Allan Bryant has not been seen since leaving a nightclub in the town in November 2013.

Missing from Fife since November 2013, then 23-year-old Glenrothes man Allan Bryant Jr has not been seen since he left a nightclub in the early hours of November 3.

Despite extensive police inquiries and heart-breaking appeals from Allan’s family, there has has been little to no progress in the search to locate him.

The Courier’s documentary ‘A Short Walk Home: The Disappearance of Allan Bryant Jnr’ examines Allan’s disappearance from Glenrothes, taking a fresh look at the case.

Allan Bryant Jr is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, medium build, with short brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Allan’s family still campaign for answers.

When last seen, he was wearing a Voi t-shirt with three bands of colour – navy on the top, grey in the middle and white on the bottom, dark-coloured denim jeans and grey leather plimsolls.

Those who may be able to help can call Police Scotland on 101 or email OperationToner@scotland.pnn.police.uk

Ian Mowatt

Ian Mowatt.

Missing from his home in North Grimsby, Arbroath, since 2007, police are still searching for Ian Mowatt.

Aged 36 when he vanished, Ian has not been seen since August 12 2007 and officers are still looking for information that could help to trace him.

Ian is 6ft 4ins in height and of heavy build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos including one of a panther on his right arm and a tribal design on his back.

When last seen, Ian was wearing a light grey hooded top, as well as a green and white-hooped Celtic football shirt, combat trousers and white trainers.

Think you can help? 

Police Scotland works with the Missing People Charity – the only charity in the UK which specialises in bringing missing children and adults back together with their families.

They can be contacted via telephone on freephone 116 000 or by visiting the Missing People website.

Alexander ‘Sandy’ Joseph Clarke

Alexander “Sandy” Clarke.

Police have been searching for missing Kirkcaldy man Alexander Clarke since he vanished from the Fife town in 2013.

They hope to find the missing piece of the puzzle that will help officers trace Sandy.

Then 37, he was last seen around 2am on May 4 2013 leaving the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, walking east along Hayfield Road.

Kenneth George James

Kenneth (left) and an image showing what he may look like now in his 40s.

Last seen in 1998 when he was 18-years-old, Kenneth George James left his home address at in Ancrum Court, Glenrothes at around 7am before he vanished.

Fife Missing Person Coordinator Sergeant Peter Wordie said: “This case is subject to regular review and Kenneth’s mother and aunt have never given up hope of finding him.

“The Missing People Charity have worked closely with them throughout the years to try and keep Kenneth’s disappearance in the public eye.

“They have reproduced an image recently which gives an artist impression on how Kenneth may look in the present day. He will be in his 40s.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the image or believes they may have seen Kenneth to please contact us as soon as possible via 101.”

Paul Johnson

missing St Andrews man Paul Johnson
Paul Johnson, 74, was last seen on September 15.

Fife pensioner Paul Johnson, 74, was last seen in September 2021 before he vanished shortly after 10pm.

Paul is known to be a keen walker and extensive searches have been carried out in St Andrews and the surrounding area of areas he is known to frequent.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Paul or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call officers on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of 16 September 2021.

Speaking a year after he went missing, Paul’s family say they still have hope he can be found.

A family statement issued to coincide with the anniversary said: “At no point when our wonderful dad, husband and grandad went missing did it cross our minds that a year on we would still be searching for answers.

“We continue to move forward with hope.”

Peter McGuire

Peter McGuire has been missing for nearly 30 years

On Wednesday January 27 1993, Peter McGuire, who was 21 at the time, went missing from his home in High Valleyfield. He was seen later that day leaving Carnegie Swimming pool in Dunfermline.

An extensive investigation was launched to trace Peter, resulting in his car being recovered near to the Forth Road Bridge, but there have been no further sightings or information regarding his whereabouts in the nearly 30 years since he vanished.

Police Scotland’s Fife Division is continuing to carry out investigative work.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly McEwan, of Police Scotland, said: “If Peter becomes aware of this appeal we would like him to come forward and speak with us to confirm he is safe and well. We wouldn’t disclose his whereabouts to any other person against his wishes.

“Although we’re now talking 30 years on in this case, it will always be an open enquiry unless there is information to prove otherwise.”

Robert Watson

Arbroath Missing Person man robert watson
Missing Arbroath man Robert Watson.

Officers are continuing to search for 51-year-old Robert Watson, missing from Arbroath, since Tuesday November 2 2021.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing and officers have established Robert’s phone was found in the King’s Drive area, where member of the public found the phone and dropped it off at Arbroath Police Station.

It has also been established that Robert was seen in the Kings Drive area around 10:30pm on November 2.

Anyone who has seen Robert or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1002 of November 3, 2021.

Alistair Blyth

Courier newspaper clippings from 1989 of search appeals for missing Dunfermline man who disappeared in 1988.

Police have confirmed the case of missing Dunfermline man Alistair Blyth remains open, 33 years after he vanished.

An ambulance driver, Alistair Blyth was on a work night out when he was last seen at around 10:30pm on December 23 leaving the  City Hotel on Bridge Street.

A newspaper clipping from 1988 when Alistair vanished

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Alistair Blyth, was reported missing to police in December,1988.

“A thorough investigation was carried out to trace him but unfortunately he has not been found.

“He is still a long term missing person with Police Scotland and we would encourage anyone with information about his disappearance contact police via 101.”

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented