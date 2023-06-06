Man arrested in connection with firearm possession after police stop car on Perthshire road

A 63-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a firearm after a car was stopped on rural Perthshire road.
Armed officers were seen stopping a vehicle near the village of Balgowan shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.
A 63-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection with being in possession of a firearm.
Police say there was no threat to the public during the incident.
‘Inquiries ongoing’
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with possession of a firearm after a vehicle was stopped at 6.10pm on an unclassified road west of Balgowan in Perthshire.