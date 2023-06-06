Man arrested in connection with firearm possession after police stop car on Perthshire road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 63-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a firearm after a car was stopped on rural Perthshire road.

Armed officers were seen stopping a vehicle near the village of Balgowan shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

A 63-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection with being in possession of a firearm.

Police say there was no threat to the public during the incident.

‘Inquiries ongoing’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with possession of a firearm after a vehicle was stopped at 6.10pm on an unclassified road west of Balgowan in Perthshire.

“There was no wider threat to the public.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”