David Rattray of Auchterarder: Retired cattle dealer and Rotarian dies aged 93

Retired cattle dealer David Rattray, formerly of West Park Farm, Auchterarder, has died aged 93.

David Guild Rattray was born at Parkconon Farm, by Arbroath, in April 1930 to farmer Richard Rattray and his wife Catherine.

He was the second youngest of four brothers, these being Bill, Dick and Peter, all of whom predeceased David.

When he was two the family moved to Perth where his father owned and ran a butcher shop in the Old High Street.

Working life begins

David began working in the butcher shop when he left school aged 14.

Around this time, he joined the young farmers where he formed many lifelong friendships.

While working in the shop, his uncle, George Sinclair, a respected cattle dealer offered him a job an offer which David accepted.

During his time with George Sinclair, David quickly acquired the skills of the livestock trade.

However, after working with his uncle for nine years George Sinclair died aged 48, an event that had a marked effect on David.

Married life

He met his future wife Margaret at a young farmers’ dance in the Salutation Hotel in Perth not long after she had returned to Perth from the USA where she had worked as a nurse.

The relationship flourished and they married in St John’s Kirk in 1961.

That year was a busy one for David and Margaret during which they bought Kingour, Oakbank Road, Perth, which was a small holding of three acres.

This was to be the base for their new livestock business, which also started in 1961, the

core function of which was buying and selling calves.

David and Margaret went on to have three sons, David who was born in 1962, Richard in 1964 and Gordon in 1968.

David was a familiar and well respected face at many markets, in particular Stirling, Perth and Lanark.

By 1978 the family moved from Kingour to Baxterknowe, Forgandenny, where they remained for five years.

Auchterarder

The family then moved to West Park, Auchterarder, where they continued to run their business successfully until David retired in 1995.

After retiring he enjoyed spending time with his family, and was a keen and active member of Auchterarder Rotary and Probus Clubs. He was also a member of Auchterarder Parish Church.

His son David said: “Dad turned 65 in 1995 and he and mum moved to Greendale, Auchterarder.

“Unfortunately, the following year he suffered a heart attack and required a bypass. This was very successful and allowed him to live to an incredible 93.

“Dad was fantastic at his job buying and selling calves and cattle. He loved people and the chat and enjoyed finding out about people’s families and backgrounds.

“We still deal with some families that mum and dad dealt with all those years ago.”

