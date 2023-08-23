David Rattray of Auchterarder: Retired cattle dealer and Rotarian dies aged 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Rattray of Auchterarder: Retired cattle dealer and Rotarian dies aged 93

He was a familiar and well respected face at many markets in particular Stirling, Perth and Lanark.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Auchterarder cattle dealer David Rattray.
Retired cattle dealer David Rattray, formerly of West Park Farm, Auchterarder, has died aged 93.

David Guild Rattray was born at Parkconon Farm, by Arbroath, in April 1930 to farmer Richard Rattray and his wife Catherine.

He was the second youngest of four brothers, these being Bill, Dick and Peter, all of whom predeceased David.

When he was two the family moved to Perth where his father owned and ran a butcher shop in the Old High Street.

Working life begins

David began working in the butcher shop when he left school aged 14.

Around this time, he joined the young farmers where he formed many lifelong friendships.

While working in the shop, his uncle, George Sinclair, a respected cattle dealer offered him a job an offer which David accepted.

During his time with George Sinclair, David quickly acquired the skills of the livestock trade.

However, after working with his uncle for nine years George Sinclair died aged 48, an event that had a marked effect on David.

Married life

He met his future wife Margaret at a young farmers’ dance in the Salutation Hotel in Perth not long after she had returned to Perth from the USA where she had worked as a nurse.

The relationship flourished and they married in St John’s Kirk in 1961.

That year was a busy one for David and Margaret during which they bought Kingour, Oakbank Road, Perth, which was a small holding of three acres.

This was to be the base for their new livestock business, which also started in 1961, the
core function of which was buying and selling calves.

David and Margaret went on to have three sons, David who was born in 1962, Richard in 1964 and Gordon in 1968.

David was a familiar and well respected face at many markets, in particular Stirling, Perth and Lanark.

By 1978 the family moved from Kingour to Baxterknowe, Forgandenny, where they remained for five years.

Auchterarder

The family then moved to West Park, Auchterarder, where they continued to run their business successfully until David retired in 1995.

After retiring he enjoyed spending time with his family, and was a keen and active member of Auchterarder Rotary and Probus Clubs. He was also a member of Auchterarder Parish Church.

His son David said: “Dad turned 65 in 1995 and he and mum moved to Greendale, Auchterarder.

“Unfortunately, the following year he suffered a heart attack and required a bypass. This was very successful and allowed him to live to an incredible 93.

“Dad was fantastic at his job buying and selling calves and cattle. He loved people and the chat and enjoyed finding out about people’s families and backgrounds.

“We still deal with some families that mum and dad dealt with all those years ago.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

