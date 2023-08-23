Dundee city centre street closed by emergency services over ‘debris’ falling from roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee city centre street closed by emergency services over ‘debris’ falling from roof

Commercial Street was taped off by emergency services for about an hour on Wednesday morning.

By Poppy Watson
Firefighters using a height appliance to check the roof on Commercial Street, Dundee
Firefighters using a height appliance to check the roof on Commercial Street, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

A Dundee city centre street was closed by emergency services on Wednesday morning after “debris” fell from a roof.

A section of Commercial Street, near the junction with Seagate and High Street, was taped off just before 10am.

Two fire engines were called to the scene along with police.

Firefighters were seen inspecting an area of roof above shops on the street.

Commercial Street reopened just before 11am as crews left the incident.

Police closing Commercial Street at the junction with Seagate
Police closing Commercial Street at the junction with High Street and Seagate. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

One bystander said: “Two firefighters in a height appliance are tending to the top of the building above the opticians.

“They came down and went back up again. They’ve been looking closely at the stone around the windows.

“It looks like buses are being diverted away.

“Dozens of people are standing around watching.”

Firefighters checking the roof. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50am on Wednesday, police were made aware of a piece of debris falling from a roof on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“It has been cleared and the road is open.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.06am to assist a police investigation.

“Two appliances, including one height appliance, were sent from Blackness station.”

More from Dundee

A police van in the foreground and officers in the background on a Dundee street
Man and woman charged over alleged child neglect in Dundee
Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
Dundee Olympia bosses address claims of November reopening
Dundee high speed police chase
Joyrider on 'self-destruct course' jailed for high-speed Arbroath-to-Dundee police chase
Henry Dawes is preparing to open his fifth Domino's outlet in Dundee and Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Meet the Porsche racer behind Tayside's Domino's Pizza success story
Robert Notman. Image: Facebook.
Gangland enforcer jailed for terrifying Tayside couple over son's drug debt
Dundee mum Sally Kiddie with her teenage daughter Eilidh who has Friedreich's ataxia
Dundee mum hopes new drug will help daughter with rare condition Friedreich's ataxia
Mine host Allan Bannerman alongside his customers in the Phoenix Bar in July 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
10 pubs in Dundee that deserve classic status
Sir Tom Hunter.
Sir Tom Hunter calls for investment zone rollout after Dundee 'snub'
Man holding smartphone.
Dundee residents warned of scammer pretending to work for council
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Unprecedented timescale for Jason Grant Tayside employment tribunal revealed

Conversation