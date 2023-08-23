Dundee city centre street closed by emergency services over ‘debris’ falling from roof

A Dundee city centre street was closed by emergency services on Wednesday morning after “debris” fell from a roof.

A section of Commercial Street, near the junction with Seagate and High Street, was taped off just before 10am.

Two fire engines were called to the scene along with police.

Firefighters were seen inspecting an area of roof above shops on the street.

Commercial Street reopened just before 11am as crews left the incident.

One bystander said: “Two firefighters in a height appliance are tending to the top of the building above the opticians.

“They came down and went back up again. They’ve been looking closely at the stone around the windows.

“It looks like buses are being diverted away.

“Dozens of people are standing around watching.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.50am on Wednesday, police were made aware of a piece of debris falling from a roof on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“It has been cleared and the road is open.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.06am to assist a police investigation.

“Two appliances, including one height appliance, were sent from Blackness station.”