Youth, 17, arrested after Fife crash that left him in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Youth, 17, arrested after Fife crash that left him in hospital

Police, paramedics and two fire crews were called to the Crossgates roundabout at the A92.

By Neil Henderson
Crossgates roundabout linking the A92 where the crash occurred.
Crossgates roundabout at the A92. Image: Google Street View

A 17-year-old youth has been arrested after a Fife crash that left him in hospital.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Tuesday at the junction between the Crossgates roundabout and the A92, near Halbeath Park and Ride.

A bus was reported to have stopped at the scene to offer assistance after the crash involving one car.

The road was blocked for about an hour.

Teenager arrested over road traffic offence after Crossgates roundabout crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.15pm to a report of a one-car crash at the Crossgates roundabout at the junction with the A92.

“The driver, a 17-year-old male youth, was taken to hospital.

“He was also arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10.17pm of a one-vehicle crash at the A92 roundabout at Crossgates.

“Two appliances from Dunfermline station were dispatched to assist other emergency services at the scene.

“They were later stood down and returned to station at 10.53pm.”

More from Fife

Doubledykes level crossing
Levenmouth rail link will leave 'bitter legacy' for many after Doubledykes crossing closure
Ameer and Nicole Limbu in front of the Choola food stall holding a British Street Food Awards Champion sign.
Fife Choola couple make the 'best UK street food' and are heading to Germany…
Firefighters gathered outside Perth and Kinross headquarters on Wednesday, June 28 2023.
Firefighters say every second counts as figures reveal predicted impact of Fife fire service…
Flat fire St Andrews
Firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats in St Andrews
A coastguard helicopter
Search for person feared missing off Fife coast terminated
The squirrel kit who was adopted by a chicken in Tayport
Baby red squirrel ‘adopted’ by chicken on Fife farm
drug deaths scotland
Dundee charts record fall in drug deaths as Scotland-wide figure declines
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Pair cause Perth and Fife railway chaos after leaving train and walking down tracks
The Doubledykes crossing campaign gathers pace
Closure dates announced for Levenmouth railway crossings
image of the car which overturned on A915 Standing Stane Rd near Kirkcaldy.
Two people hospitalised and driver fined after two-car crash on Standing Stane Road near…