Youth, 17, arrested after Fife crash that left him in hospital

A 17-year-old youth has been arrested after a Fife crash that left him in hospital.

The incident happened at around 10pm on Tuesday at the junction between the Crossgates roundabout and the A92, near Halbeath Park and Ride.

A bus was reported to have stopped at the scene to offer assistance after the crash involving one car.

The road was blocked for about an hour.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.15pm to a report of a one-car crash at the Crossgates roundabout at the junction with the A92.

“The driver, a 17-year-old male youth, was taken to hospital.

“He was also arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 10.17pm of a one-vehicle crash at the A92 roundabout at Crossgates.

“Two appliances from Dunfermline station were dispatched to assist other emergency services at the scene.

“They were later stood down and returned to station at 10.53pm.”