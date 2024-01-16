Call for new rules that would have shut down Perth’s New County Hotel before fatal fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for new rules that would have shut down Perth’s New County Hotel before fatal fire

A charity boss wants hotels to be forced to close after damning health and safety reports.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth on January 2 2023.
Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A call has been made for new rules that would have closed down Perth’s New County Hotel before last January’s fatal fire.

It has come from the boss of safety charity Scottish Hazards, which supports victims of incidents such as fires.

Ian Tasker, CEO of the charity, wants to see action taken as soon as premises receive adverse safety reports – as happened with the hotel only weeks before the fire in January 2023 that claimed the lives of three people and a dog.

He says more stringent rules in late 2022 could have prevented the deaths.

The January 2 blaze claimed the lives of sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, and 38-year-old Keith Russell, originally from Edinburgh.

Answers are still being sought for the cause of the fire, which also claimed the life of Donna’s dog Joey.

‘Why was New County Hotel allowed to stay open?’

Mr Tasker says his charity wants to prevent such incidents happening again.

Mr Tasker said: “Why was this hotel allowed to stay open? Hopefully, the ongoing investigation will provide an answer.

New County Hotel new rules called for
Ian Tasker, CEO, Scottish Hazards charity. Image: Supplied

“It received several very serious health and safety warnings in the weeks leading up to the fire.

“There should be more stringent regulations in place that are acted on that would immediately close premises where reports of this nature have been received.

“It is particularly important in the case of properties where people sleep overnight.

“I am aware the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing but I feel rules are needed that would mean premises would be forced to close down until the issues in health and safety reports that flag serious concerns are actually addressed and fixed.”

Concerns raised weeks before fatal Perth fire

Independent consultants, the fire service and Perth and Kinross Council had all raised health and safety concerns in the weeks before the tragedy.

The Courier obtained a fire safety audit ordered three weeks before the fire which called for 21 improvements to be carried out.

Scottish Hazards has played a leading role in representing the families of the victims of the Cameron House Hotel fire on the banks of Loch Lomond in 2017.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Fire safety is a priority for the Scottish Government, and ministers’ sympathies remain with those who lost their lives in the New County Hotel fire.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further during a live police investigation.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Our thoughts continue to be with relatives of those who lost loved ones in the tragedy last year, and everyone else affected by the fire.

“However, it would be inappropriate to comment further while a live police investigation is ongoing.”

