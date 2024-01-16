Watch Angus Royal Marines face an unusual ‘traffic jam’ in the Arctic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch Angus Royal Marines face an unusual ‘traffic jam’ in the Arctic

Commandos from RM Condor at Arbroath are currently on winter training ahead of a major NATO exercise.

By Graham Brown
Royal Marines from 45 Commando encounter the local wildlife on their Arctic commute. Image: UK Commando Force Operations/X
Royal Marines from 45 Commando encounter the local wildlife on their Arctic commute. Image: UK Commando Force Operations/X

Angus Royal Marines have shared an unusual traffic jam on their drive to work in the snow-covered expanse of northern Norway.

The 45 Commando personnel from RM Condor outside Arbroath are preparing for NATO’s biggest Arctic exercise in a generation.

And while motorists in parts of north east Scotland slipped and slithered their way into the office this week the mountain warfare experts experienced a different type of commuter chaos.

They shared an encounter with a large herd of reindeer in the path of their snowmobiles.

UK Commando Force Operations posted a clip on X, formerly Twitter, of the Norwegian ‘traffic jam’.

More than a thousand Commandos will be operating in one of the world’s most inhospitable environments.

Temperatures are known to plummet to -50C and the polar nights mean the sun doesn’t ‘rise’ until the end of January.

Exercise Nordic Response

Camp Viking at Skjold is the Royal Marines’ operations hub at the tip of the Arctic spear.

“Since World War 2 and the first use of Commandos, we have trained and operated from the fjords and inlets, pushing deep into the frozen interior,” said Commando Force spokesperson Major Ric Cole.

Angus Royal Marines Arctic training
The inquisitive natives keep an eye on their Angus visitors. Image: UK Commando Force Operations/X

Exercise Nordic Response will involve more than 20,000 NATO troops, 50 warships, submarines and other vessels.

The exercise will also include more than 110 fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft.

The Norwegian hosts will welcome participants from 14 nations.

Before the main punch of the exercise in March, Commandos and their support units will undertake cold weather training.

It includes the Marines’ infamous cold shock ice drill.

Royal Marines winter training.
45 Commando take part in regular winter training. Image: Royal Navy

That involves being plunged into a hole in the ice and climbing out of the water unassisted using ski poles.

They will then deploy over 200km inside the Arctic Circle to put it all in to practice.

Usually Norway hosts the bi-annual exercise.

However, since Finland joined and Sweden’s expected membership to NATO, the exercise – previously called Cold Response – now encompasses the wider region and has been renamed Nordic Response.

