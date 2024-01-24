Fatal Accident Inquiry to probe JCB tragedy at Loch Tay hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fatal Accident Inquiry to probe JCB tragedy at Loch Tay hotel

Gregor Deakin died after the vehicle he was operating plunged off a pier near the Ardeonaig Hotel in 2021.

By Jamie Buchan
Ardeonaig Hotel at Loch Tay
Ardeonaig Hotel at Loch Tay

A fatal accident inquiry will probe the sudden death of a JCB driver at a Highland Perthshire hotel.

Gregor Deakin died when the vehicle he was operating plunged off a jetty into Loch Tay.

The tragedy happened near the Ardeonaig Hotel, Killin, on the afternoon of October 6 2021.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has announced an inquiry will get underway this year at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A preliminary hearing will take place on March 1.

Full circumstances to be examined

It is anticipated that the inquest will consider any precautions which could reasonably have been taken, and which may have prevented Mr Deakin’s death.

Any defects or factors which contributed to the accident will also be examined.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Gregor Deakin occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.”

He added: “Mr Deakin’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

Emergency response

Emergency services were scrambled to the pier at the Ardeonaig Hotel at around 2.40pm.

It followed reports that a vehicle had gone into the water.

The Health and Safety Executive confirmed it was supporting police with their investigation.

The inquiry will be held at Stirling Sheriff Court.

The FAI aims to determine the cause of death and the circumstances that led up to the accident.

It could establish what – if any – reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in future to avoid future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame, the Crown Office said.

