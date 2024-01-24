Fatal Accident Inquiry to probe JCB tragedy at Loch Tay hotel

A fatal accident inquiry will probe the sudden death of a JCB driver at a Highland Perthshire hotel.

Gregor Deakin died when the vehicle he was operating plunged off a jetty into Loch Tay.

The tragedy happened near the Ardeonaig Hotel, Killin, on the afternoon of October 6 2021.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has announced an inquiry will get underway this year at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A preliminary hearing will take place on March 1.

Full circumstances to be examined

It is anticipated that the inquest will consider any precautions which could reasonably have been taken, and which may have prevented Mr Deakin’s death.

Any defects or factors which contributed to the accident will also be examined.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Gregor Deakin occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.”

He added: “Mr Deakin’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

Emergency response

Emergency services were scrambled to the pier at the Ardeonaig Hotel at around 2.40pm.

It followed reports that a vehicle had gone into the water.

The Health and Safety Executive confirmed it was supporting police with their investigation.

The FAI aims to determine the cause of death and the circumstances that led up to the accident.

It could establish what – if any – reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in future to avoid future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame, the Crown Office said.

