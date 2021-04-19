EXCLUSIVE: Scottish Government released names of Margaret Ferrier complainers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Scottish Government blunder led to the release of personal details identifying members of the public who complained about Margaret Ferrier MP.

A freedom of information (FOI) request showed how more than 70 people got in touch with Scottish ministers, mainly Nicola Sturgeon, in the two weeks after allegations emerged about Ms Ferrier last year.

It has now been confirmed that the government admitted last month that it had “accidentally released a small amount of personal data” relating to the complainers when it answered the FOI a few days before Christmas.