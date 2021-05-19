Analysis: Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet picks show she values trust, loyalty and experience

Nicola Sturgeon has made sweeping changes to her top team but with many of the new faces in the Cabinet still stubbornly familiar, the first minister appears to have gone for experience to help guide the choppy waters ahead.
Deputy first minister John Swinney, her most experienced minister, has been moved away from education – a job he was beginning to look increasingly
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe