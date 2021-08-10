Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

‘Digital Gremlins’: Lib Dem Alex Cole-Hamilton says poor broadband connections are failing rural Scots

By Andy Philip
August 10 2021, 6.00am Updated: August 10 2021, 8.28am
Families across the country have had to cope with online learning and work
The frontrunner to take over the Scottish Liberal Democrats has slammed a “digital divide” which he claims is holding back Highland and rural communities.

Alex Cole-Hamilton made the pitch in an attempt to turn party fortunes around in the north, and set out a message as he helps campaign for an Inverness by-election this week.

He is the only challenger to step forward to replace Willie Rennie as leader of the group of just four Lib Dem MSPs remaining at Holyrood.

The party had hoped to make a breakthrough in May but did not manage to cause any upsets in areas it once dominated.

The SNP is the largest party, with senior figures including finance secretary Kate Forbes and public health minister Maree Todd representing constituencies in the region.

The SNP-run Scottish Government says it is investing heavily in infrastructure across the region, including dualling the A9 and spending more than £100million on the Inverness and Highland City Deal.

It’s time to lay the digital gremlins to rest and close the glaring digital divide once and for all.”

– Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton

In March, the government announced work was beginning to lay new subsea cables to supply superfast broadband to 15 island communities, from Unst to Iona. It’s part of the commitment to deliver 100% superfast broadband across Scotland.

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who won in Edinburgh Western, said the Highlands are still being held back by a “centralising” administration in the capital.

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP

He said: “At my home in Edinburgh I take it for granted that my children will have no difficulty logging in for online lessons. But outside the Central Belt, too many pupils spent the pandemic waking up and wondering ‘will I be able to join my online classes today?’

“Whether it’s the delivery of healthcare, access to education resources or businesses moving online, the digital divide hurts rural communities right across Scotland.

“The SNP have been promising superfast broadband for rural homes in Scotland for years. But outwith Edinburgh, progress has been glacial. Earlier this year we even saw an SNP MSP forced to take part in a committee meeting from the back of his car because his rural home connection was unusable.”

Ex MSP Stuart Stevenson joined a Scottish Parliament committee from his local Honda garage after his home broadband failed.

The Inverness West by-election, on Thursday, could see a Lib Dem win, according to analysis of recent voting.

Unionist MSPs like Alex Cole-Hamilton would rather decisions on the future of these areas are taken by the Tories at Westminster.”

– SNP spokesman

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who is in Inverness today, said connectivity was a key message in the contest and suggested local “managers” might make a difference.

“With these managers embedded in the communities they serve, they would be charged to deliver the high-speed connections and reliable mobile phone signals that are necessary to support business, education and new innovations in telemedicine in every corner of the country,” he said.

“As Scotland recovers from the pandemic, we have the perfect opportunity to think again about decentralising services and tackling the ways in which poor connectivity is holding people back. It’s time to lay the digital gremlins to rest and close the glaring digital divide once and for all.”

Asked to respond to the claims, an SNP spokesman said: “The SNP Scottish Government has made fantastic investments in rural communities across Scotland, including investing in the dualling of the A9, the Highland to Inverness Improvement Project and the delivery of the AWPR.

“Our commitment to investing in rural communities is underpinned by the Scottish Government’s investment in city deals – £135m has been invested in the Inverness and Highland City Deal and £125m in the Aberdeen City deal.

“The SNP government continues to invest in every area of Scotland, whilst unionist MSPs like Alex Cole-Hamilton would rather decisions on the future of these areas are taken by the Tories at Westminster.”

