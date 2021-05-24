Priti Patel claims immigration raids are ‘what the British public voted for’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Priti Patel has defended Home Office immigration raids in Scotland, saying they are “what the British public have voted for and what they want”.

The comments come ten days after police released two men who had been detained by Border Force officials in Glasgow after protestors surrounded the van they were being held in and prevented it from leaving.

Demonstrators blocked the immigration enforcement van for several hours in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, with one even lying underneath the vehicle, before a senior Police Scotland officer decided to release the detained men on public safety grounds.

Following the incident the Scottish Government said the Home Office’s conduct had been “unacceptable”, but Ms Patel was resolute on the matter when quizzed today.

Appearing at a think tank question and answer session, she said: “We will continue to do that, that is effectively what the British public have voted for, what they want.

“Actually it’s part of my legal duty as well and responsibility in terms of not just immigration enforcement but removing those with no legal right to be here.”