Priti Patel claims immigration raids are ‘what the British public voted for’

Priti Patel has defended Home Office immigration raids in Scotland, saying they are "what the British public have voted for and what they want".
By Daniel O'Donoghue
May 24 2021, 12.08pm Updated: May 24 2021, 12.15pm
Photo of Daniel O'Donoghue

The comments come ten days after police released two men who had been detained by Border Force officials in Glasgow after protestors surrounded the van they were being held in and prevented it from leaving.

Demonstrators blocked the immigration enforcement van for several hours in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, with one even lying underneath the vehicle, before a senior Police Scotland officer decided to release the detained men on public safety grounds.

Police enter an immigration van in Kenmure Street, Glasgow

Following the incident the Scottish Government said the Home Office’s conduct had been “unacceptable”, but Ms Patel was resolute on the matter when quizzed today.

Appearing at a think tank question and answer session, she said: “We will continue to do that, that is effectively what the British public have voted for, what they want.

“Actually it’s part of my legal duty as well and responsibility in terms of not just immigration enforcement but removing those with no legal right to be here.”

