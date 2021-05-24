St Johnstone in the Europa League — everything you need to know: Potential opponents, key dates, safety nets

Dust off the passports, pray for a destination on the green list and start Googling the price of a pint. St Johnstone are back in the Europa League.

The Saintees’ Scottish Cup triumph over Hibs ensured they will take part in the qualifying rounds for the sixth time in the last nine years — a staggering achievement in itself.

Can this remarkable, history-making outfit go one step further and reach the group stages? Or perhaps a run in the new Europa Conference League lies ahead. This is everything you need to know about the 2021/22 continental campaign.

When will St Johnstone’s campaign start?

Callum Davidson’s men enter the Europa League in the third qualifying round, joining the ‘Main Path’ along with fellow seeded clubs Jablonec and Anorthosis Famagusta, the Czech and Cypriot domestic cup winners respectively.

The ties will take place on August 5 and 12, but the Saints faithful can look out for the draw on July 19.

And who could they draw?

St Johnstone will face one of three losers from the Champions League second qualifying round ‘League Path’.

As such, one of PSV Eindhoven (NED), Sparta Prague (CZE), Rapid Wien (AUT), Galatasaray (TUR) or Midtjylland (DEN) will visit McDiarmid Park.

Who’s next for the Saintees if they progress?

Next up would be the playoff round. The draw takes place on August before the games on August 19 and 26.

St Johnstone would enter the ‘Priority 4’ pot and would definitely face a side from the ‘Priority 1’ pot. Those teams are AZ Alkmaar (NED), Fenerbahce (TUR), Zorya Luhansk (UKR), Royal Antwerp (BEL), Sturm Graz (AUT) and Randers (DEN).

Should the Perth Saints progress, they would be in the promised land of the Europa League group stage.

However, even if they were knocked out at this stage, they would drop into the Europa Conference League group phase and would be guaranteed continental football until Christmas — and a windfall of around £3 million.

What if they are knocked out in the Europa League third qualifying round?

There is still a safety net for the Saintees if they fall at their first hurdle.

St Johnstone would drop into the playoff round of the Europa Conference League, joining 33 other clubs.

The 34 sides will be divided into smaller groups — the only proviso being that teams from the same nation cannot face each other — prior to the draw taking place.

Teams assured of their place in this stage in include Jose Mourinho’s Roma (ITA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) and Villarreal (ESP).

If St Johnstone navigate this tie, they will qualify for the first ever Europa Conference League group stage. Should they lose, their European adventure is over.

I’m feeling confident. Where is the Europa League final being held?

This season’s showpiece will take place at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, the home of La Liga giants Sevilla, on May 18.