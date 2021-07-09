Callum Davidson won’t risk spying mission on St Johnstone’s Europa League rivals

Callum Davidson won’t risk a spying mission on St Johnstone’s Europa League rivals.

The Perth boss will find out who his cup double winners will face when the qualifying draw is made on July 19.

In normal times, he’d be booking flights to weigh-up the opposition in action.

But with pandemic travel restrictions still in force to many countries, Davidson admits he won’t be taking any chances.

“There is the risk of flying on a public flight,” he said.

© PA

“We’ll be able to get enough footage and we’ll have people working behind the scenes for that.

“It will be a test and will stretch our backroom staff.

“But the players are focused and we have that goal of Europe.

“We know we have two games no matter what. The first tie is going to be really tough whoever we get.

“But it will be a really good game and will be a fantastic night for St Johnstone.”

Davidson is keen to get game time into a string of promising kids, including Ukranian youngster Max Kucheriavyi (19), who recently penned a three-year deal after a trial spell last term.

And he’s hoping loaned-out teenage midfielder Alex Ferguson makes a debut for Edinburgh City on Friday night in their League Cup clash with Hamilton Accies.

© Perthshire Picture Agency

“I want to get Alex, Max, Sam Denham and Jordan Northcott playing,” said Davidson.

“They deserve to play after the season they’ve just had. We didn’t have reserve games.

“It’s important we get Max playing games, no matter where.

“He has come back in fantastic shape and has a real hunger and determination, along with technical ability.

“We’ll get him playing games and will probably know in six months where he is.”

© SNS Group

Midfielder Cammy Ballantyne (21) will also go under the spotlight in pre-season after impressing on loan at Montrose last term.

He clocked-up 29 appearances for the League One outfit, netting three goals.

“Cammy had to stay off for the first seven days of pre-season,” explained Davidson.

“I want to have a look at Cammy because he did really well at Montrose.

“It’s important in the next couple of weeks that I get a look at him to see where he is and if he believes he is good enough to play for our first team.”