St Johnstone sign Ukrainian defender Max Kucheriavyi on a three-year deal

St Johnstone have signed promising young Ukrainian defender Max Kucheriavyi on a three-year deal.

The 19-year-old spent several months training with the Perth club last season and has now earned himself a long-term contract.

“Everybody at the football club has made me feel really welcome and have put in lots of effort to make sure I settled in,” he said.

“I’m very pleased to have this contract for three years. This is an exciting period of my career because this is a great place to play football.

“It’s very reassuring, and also gives me confidence, to know that there is belief in me.

“I will now keep focusing on working hard on my game, listening and learning every day, and trying to develop and improve as much as I can.”